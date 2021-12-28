GBT GRANTED Patents (IP – Intellectual Property) Update

GBT’s IP includes additional innovative pending patents, and the company intends to file more during 2022

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCHD ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), disclosed about its filing of patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”). In order to assist its followers, GBT released partial IP’s update, which under one release encompass all five patents granted. The company’s IP include more innovative pending patents, and intends to file more technological advancements patents during 2022.



MULTI-DIMENSIONAL INTEGRATED CIRCUITS AND MEMORY STRUCTURE FOR INTEGRATED CIRCUITS AND ASSOCIATED SYSTEMS AND METHODS. Patent No. 10,854,763 United States Patent: 10854763 (uspto.gov) : A New paradigm in Integrated Circuits architecture and manufacturing, enabling the design of much more powerful ICs and larger capacity memories.

SYSTEMS AND METHODS OF MOBILE DATABASE MANAGEMENT AND SHARING. Patent No. 10,853,32 United States Patent: 10853327 (uspto.gov) : Innovative database management and sharing system, enabling robust cybersecurity, data processing and efficient storage.

ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS FOR SECURE COMMUNICATIONS AND ASSOCIATED SYSTEMS AND METHODS. Patent No. 10,521,614 United States Patent: 105 2 1614 (uspto.gov) : A communication microchip for mobile technology, alleviates to a great extent the disadvantages of known electronic circuits and communications systems by establishing powerful private, secured network.

TRACKING DEVICES, SYSTEMS AND METHODS USING PATCH PACKAGES WITH EMBEDDED ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS. Patent No. 10,021,522 United States Patent: 10021522 (uspto.gov) atent: 10021522 (uspto.gov) : Advanced tracking technology based on innovative radio and antenna technologies. The system works with or without GPS services.

TRACKING DEVICES, SYSTEMS AND METHODS USING PATCH PACKAGES WITH EMBEDDED ELECTRONIC CIRCUITS. Patent No. 10,616,715 Global tracking via patch system United Sta t es Patent: 10616715 (uspto.gov) : A breakthrough tracking device in a form of a patch, made of a flexible material to be affixed to an object for tracking purposes anywhere on Earth. The system works with or without GPS technology.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

