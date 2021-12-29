Liberty Military Housing Announces New Vice President of Information Technology

San Diego, CA, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warren Adair has joined the Liberty Military Housing (LMH) as the Vice President (VP) of Information Technology (IT). In this role, Warren will lead the LMH IT team in designing, developing, and implementing organizational information systems and software applications, along with generalized IT support.

Warren brings over 25 years of experience, expertise, and leadership to this role. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and a master's degree in business administration from California State Polytechnic University. His doctoral research, conducted at the University of Utah, focused on strategic management.

Warren has proven experience in motivating high-performing teams and ensuring cross-functional communications. He is adept at driving innovative technology solutions and providing a strong business strategic vision. Additionally, Warren has an innate ability to align organizational goals with information technology in creative ways. He has extensive knowledge of system migration, staff recruitment, and vendor negotiation.

He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and possesses a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) certification.

Most recently, Warren worked as the Vice President of IT with Donahue Schriber Realty Group. He collaborated directly with the executive management team to present quarterly presentations and reported to the Board of Directors. He also oversaw the migration of high-profile and complex databases and workflows from legacy software to Microsoft SharePoint online.

Some of Warren's most notable accomplishments include being awarded the Golden Dome Award / Employee of the Year as an individual recognized for aligning with the strategic goals of the company, overcoming obstacles, and dealing with challenges. He has also proposed and led enterprise-scale migrations between JDEdwards, Oracle, MRI, and Yardi. Additionally, Warren has served as a key speaker for multiple high-profile real estate technology events, including as a panelist and member of the Realcomm Advisory Council CIO Forum.

As a connected family member, Warren's experiences navigating the military community will undoubtedly serve him well in his role as VP of IT. Warren's father is a 20-year veteran who served as a Special Forces Green Beret First Sergeant with the United States Army, and he has two brothers who also served in the Army. This personal understanding of the military way of life will make him an invaluable asset to the LMH team.





About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (LMH), formerly known as Lincoln Military Housing, is the leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. LMH provides more than 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards.

LMH was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) contract with the parent company, Lincoln Property Company. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

Attachment