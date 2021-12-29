Ring Energy Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Report

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that it has issued its Inaugural Sustainability Report, which is now available on the Company’s website at www.ringenergy.com under the “Sustainability” tab.



The report provides detailed information about Ring’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives and related key performance indicators. In the creation of the document, the Company consulted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s (“SASB”) Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Sustainability Accounting Standard, the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), the Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) promulgated by the United Nations, and other reporting guidance from industry frameworks and standards.

Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ring’s Board of Directors and executive team share a commitment to providing greater transparency and more clearly communicating our ESG initiatives and practices. Equally committed to our efforts is what we view as a best-in-class employee team and together, we are focused on creating long-term value and financial sustainability for our stakeholders while fostering a culture that is steadfast on environmental stewardship, operational safety, social responsibility and sound corporate governance. We invite you to review our Inaugural Sustainability Report to learn more about our ESG performance and our plans to drive further alignment in the future with the various reporting frameworks as we continue our ESG reporting journey.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and the conduct of business by the Company, and other factors that may be more fully described in additional documents set forth by the Company.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com