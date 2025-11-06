Ring Energy Releases Third Quarter 2025 Results and Updates Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and updated guidance for the remainder of the year.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Sold 13,332 barrels of oil per day (“Bo/d”), near the mid-point of guidance and 20,789 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”) which was above the mid-point of guidance;

Reported a net loss of $51.6 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, which includes $72.9 million of non-cash ceiling test impairment charges, and Adjusted Net Income 1 of $13.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share;

of $13.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share; Recorded Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $47.7 million;

of $47.7 million; Incurred Lease Operating Expense (“LOE”) of $10.73 per Boe, 2% below the low end of recently lowered guidance due to ongoing efforts to reduce costs;

Invested $24.6 million in capital expenditures which was below the mid-point of guidance;

Generated Adjusted Free Cash Flow (“AFCF”) 1 of $13.9 million, and remained cash flow positive for the 24 th consecutive quarter; and

of $13.9 million, and remained cash flow positive for the 24 consecutive quarter; and Paid down $20 million of debt, exceeding earlier guidance by $2 million and increased liquidity to $157.3 million as of September 30, 2025.





Management Commentary

Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Ring Energy again maintained strong cash generation and superior capital and operational discipline despite the significant headwinds of volatile commodity prices. During the third quarter of 2025, we met our production guidance and generated $13.9 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow through the combination of slightly higher realized oil prices, capital savings from our drilling and completion program, and operational savings from below-guidance LOE costs. We applied these savings to debt reduction, paying down $20 million of debt and exceeding our debt reduction guidance by $2 million. We exited the quarter with $157.3 million in liquidity and were cash flow positive for the 24th consecutive quarter. We are pleased to reaffirm that our plan of reducing capital spending year-over-year (“YOY”) by 36% while maintaining a YOY production growth rate of 2% or more is firmly on track.

Mr. McKinney concluded, “As we look forward to the fourth quarter and beyond, our focus remains centered on maximizing free cash flow generation through continued capital discipline and improvements in capital efficiency, reducing operating costs and G&A, and applying these benefits to further debt reduction. If we incur the windfalls of higher oil prices, we will continue this focus until we achieve a leverage ratio that clearly places our balance sheet in a competitive position with our peers and better positions the Company to achieve the size and scale necessary to sustainably implement a capital return framework to our stockholders.”

________________________

1 A non-GAAP financial measure; see the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.





Summary Results and Additional Key Items

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 to Q2 2025 % Change Q32024 Q3 2025 to Q3 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Change Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d) 20,789 21,295 (2)% 20,108 3% 20,167 19,644 3% Crude Oil (Bo/d) 13,332 14,511 (8)% 13,204 1% 13,310 13,406 (1)% Net Sales (MBoe) 1,912.6 1,937.9 (1)% 1,849.9 3% 5,505.7 5,382.6 2% Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe) $41.10 $42.63 (4)% $48.24 (15)% $43.64 $52.56 (17)% Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo) $64.32 $62.69 3% $74.43 (14)% $65.54 $76.77 (15)% Revenues ($MM) $78.6 $82.6 (5)% $89.2 (12)% $240.3 $282.9 (15)% Net Income (Loss) ($MM) $(51.6) $20.6 (350)% $33.9 (252)% $(21.9) $61.8 (135)% Adjusted Net Income1 ($MM) $13.1 $11.0 19% $13.4 (2)% $34.8 $57.2 (39)% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM) $47.7 $51.5 (7)% $54.0 (12)% $145.6 $182.4 (20)% Capital Expenditures ($MM) $24.6 $16.8 46% $42.7 (42)% $73.9 $114.3 (35)% Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 ($MM) $13.9 $24.8 (44)% $1.9 632% $44.5 $38.9 14%



Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under “Non-GAAP Financial Information.” In addition, see section titled “Condensed Operating Data” for additional details concerning costs and expenses discussed below.

Select Expenses and Other Items

Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 to Q2 2025 % Change Q3 2024 Q3 2025 to Q3 2024 % Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Change Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) ($MM) $20.5 $20.2 1% $20.3 1% $60.4 $58.0 4% Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $10.73 $10.45 3% $10.98 (2)% $10.98 $10.77 2% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM) $25.2 $25.6 (2)% $25.7 (2)% $73.4 $74.2 (1)% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE) $13.19 $13.19 —% $13.87 (5)% $13.33 $13.78 (3)% General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) ($MM) $8.1 $7.1 14% $6.4 27% $23.9 $21.6 11% General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) $4.26 $3.68 16% $3.47 23% $4.34 $4.01 8% G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM) $6.5 $5.8 12% $6.4 2% $19.2 $17.8 8% G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE) $3.41 $2.99 14% $3.45 (1)% $3.49 $3.30 6% G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM) $6.5 $5.8 12% $6.4 2% $19.2 $17.8 8% G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE) $3.41 $2.99 14% $3.45 (1)% $3.49 $3.30 6% Interest expense ($MM) $10.1 $11.8 (14)% $10.8 (6)% $31.3 $33.2 (6)% Interest expense ($/BOE) $5.26 $6.07 (13)% $5.81 (9)% $5.69 $6.17 (8)% Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)(1) $0.4 $14.6 (97)% $24.7 (98)% $14.2 $3.9 264% Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) $2.5 $0.6 317% $(1.9) 232% $2.7 $(5.9) 146% Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) $(2.1) $14.0 (115)% $26.6 (108)% $11.5 $9.8 17%



(1) A summary listing of the Company’s outstanding derivative positions at September 30, 2025 is included in the tables shown later in this release. For the remainder (October through December) of 2025, the Company has approximately 0.6 million barrels of oil (approximately 53% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $62.08 and approximately 0.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 33% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $3.27.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents plus borrowing base availability under the Company’s credit facility) at September 30, 2025 was approximately $157.3 million, consisting of $157.0 million of availability under Ring’s revolving credit facility, which included a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit, and $0.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. On September 30, 2025, the Company had $428 million in borrowings outstanding on its credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $585 million. This reflects a reduction of $20 million from the balance of $448 million at June 30, 2025. The Company is targeting continued debt reduction, dependent on market conditions, the timing and level of capital spending, and other considerations.

Ceiling Test Impairment

The Company accounts for its assets under the full cost method of accounting, which requires calculation of the limitation on capitalized costs (the full cost ceiling) each quarter. Due to a decrease in the twelve month average commodity pricing over the past few months, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $72.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. This non-cash charge had no net impact on cash flows.

Drilling and Completion Activity

In 3Q 2025 in the Central Basin Platform, the Company drilled, completed, and placed on production five wells. This included three 1-mile horizontal wells in Andrews County, one 1-mile horizontal well in Crane County, and one vertical well in Crane County. All wells had a working interest of 100%.

The table below sets forth Ring’s drilling and completion activities in the first three quarters of 2025:

Quarter Area Wells Drilled Wells Completed 1Q 2025 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 4 4 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 3 3 Total 7 7 2Q 2025 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 1 1 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 Total 2 2 3Q 2025 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 4 4 Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 Total 5 5



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Sales Volumes, Capital Investment and Operating Expense Guidance

The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.

Q4 FY 2025 2025 Sales Volumes: Total Oil (Bo/d) 12,700 - 13,600 13,100 - 13,500 Midpoint (Bo/d) 13,150 13,300 Total (Boe/d) 19,100 - 20,700 19,800 - 20,400 Midpoint (Boe/d) 19,900 20,100 Oil (%) 66% 66% NGLs (%) 18% 18% Gas (%) 16% 16% Capital Program: Capital spending(1)(2)(3) (millions) $18 - $28 $92 - $102 Midpoint (millions) $23 $97 Operating Expenses: LOE (per Boe) $10.75 - $11.75 $10.95 - $11.25 Midpoint (per Boe) $11.25 $11.10





(1) In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage; and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements. (2) Based on the $97 million midpoint of spending guidance for the full year of 2025, the Company continues to expect the following estimated allocation of capital, including: • 60% for drilling, completion, and related infrastructure; • 33% for recompletions and capital workovers; • 5% for land, non-operated capital, and other; and • 2% for facility improvements (environmental and emission reducing upgrades). (3) Capital expenditures for the full year 2025 are now at a midpoint of $97 million (low of $92 million and high of $102 million).



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements also include assumptions and projections for fourth quarter and full year 2025 guidance for sales volumes, oil mix as a percentage of total sales, capital expenditures, operating expenses and the projected impacts thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities particularly in the winter; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company’s credit facility; Ring’s ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary, tax and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers, and any resulting trade tensions; cost and availability of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulation or other factors; and Ring’s ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues $ 78,601,336 $ 82,602,759 $ 89,244,383 $ 240,295,302 $ 282,886,868 Costs and Operating Expenses Lease operating expenses 20,518,472 20,245,981 20,315,282 60,442,005 57,984,733 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 126,569 133,809 102,420 463,990 376,103 Ad valorem taxes 2,446,565 1,648,647 2,164,562 5,627,320 5,647,469 Oil and natural gas production taxes 3,670,987 3,832,607 4,203,851 11,088,049 12,259,418 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,225,345 25,569,914 25,662,123 73,411,242 74,153,994 Ceiling test impairment 72,912,330 — — 72,912,330 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 390,563 382,251 354,195 1,099,363 1,057,213 Operating lease expense 175,091 175,090 175,091 525,272 525,272 General and administrative expense 8,139,771 7,138,519 6,421,567 23,898,266 21,604,323 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 133,605,693 59,126,818 59,399,091 249,467,837 173,608,525 Income (Loss) fom Operations (55,004,357 ) 23,475,941 29,845,292 (9,172,535 ) 109,278,343 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 74,253 69,658 143,704 233,969 367,181 Interest (expense) (10,052,320 ) (11,757,404 ) (10,754,243 ) (31,308,510 ) (33,199,314 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts 444,305 14,648,054 24,731,625 14,163,569 3,888,531 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 105,642 155,293 — 385,545 89,693 Other income — 150,770 — 159,712 25,686 Net Other Income (Expense) (9,428,120 ) 3,266,371 14,121,086 (16,365,715 ) (28,828,223 ) Income (Loss) Before Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes (64,432,477 ) 26,742,312 43,966,378 (25,538,250 ) 80,450,120 Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes 12,800,947 (6,107,425 ) (10,087,954 ) 3,652,345 (18,637,325 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (51,631,530 ) $ 20,634,887 $ 33,878,424 $ (21,885,905 ) $ 61,812,795 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.25 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.31 Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.25 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.31 Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 206,688,003 206,522,356 198,177,046 204,223,621 197,850,538 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 206,688,003 206,982,327 200,723,863 204,223,621 200,139,478





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Operating Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales volumes: Oil (Bbls) 1,226,537 1,320,508 1,214,788 3,633,739 3,673,356 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,853,599 1,703,808 1,705,027 5,172,603 4,739,881 Natural gas liquids (Bbls) 377,141 333,374 350,975 1,009,881 919,225 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)(1) 1,912,611 1,937,850 1,849,934 5,505,721 5,382,561 % Oil 64 % 68 % 66 % 66 % 68 % % Natural Gas 16 % 15 % 15 % 16 % 15 % % Natural Gas Liquids 20 % 17 % 19 % 18 % 17 % Average daily sales volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 13,332 14,511 13,204 13,310 13,406 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 20,148 18,723 18,533 18,947 17,299 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 4,099 3,663 3,815 3,699 3,355 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 20,789 21,295 20,108 20,167 19,644 Average realized sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 64.32 $ 62.69 $ 74.43 $ 65.54 $ 76.77 Natural gas ($/Mcf) (1.22 ) (1.31 ) (2.26 ) (0.93 ) (1.61 ) Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls) 5.22 6.19 7.66 6.85 9.29 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 41.10 $ 42.63 $ 48.24 $ 43.64 $ 52.56 Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 10.73 $ 10.45 $ 10.98 $ 10.98 $ 10.77 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 0.07 0.07 0.06 0.08 0.07 Ad valorem taxes 1.28 0.85 1.17 1.02 1.05 Oil and natural gas production taxes 1.92 1.98 2.27 2.01 2.28 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 13.19 13.19 13.87 13.33 13.78 Asset retirement obligation accretion 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.20 Operating lease expense 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.10 G&A (including share-based compensation) 4.26 3.68 3.47 4.34 4.01 G&A (excluding share-based compensation) 3.41 2.99 3.45 3.49 3.30 G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs) 3.41 2.99 3.45 3.49 3.30



(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding.) The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,907 $ 1,866,395 Accounts receivable 34,504,883 36,172,316 Joint interest billing receivables, net 917,575 1,083,164 Derivative assets 12,854,010 5,497,057 Inventory 4,985,360 4,047,819 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,277,737 1,781,341 Total Current Assets 55,826,472 50,448,092 Properties and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method 1,902,517,373 1,809,309,848 Financing lease asset subject to depreciation 3,685,956 4,634,556 Fixed assets subject to depreciation 3,500,386 3,389,907 Total Properties and Equipment 1,909,703,715 1,817,334,311 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (546,561,770 ) (475,212,325 ) Net Properties and Equipment 1,363,141,945 1,342,121,986 Operating lease asset 1,443,170 1,906,264 Derivative assets 4,232,434 5,473,375 Deferred financing costs 10,028,572 8,149,757 Total Assets $ 1,434,672,593 $ 1,408,099,474 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 86,459,022 $ 95,729,261 Income tax liability 305,124 328,985 Financing lease liability 728,762 906,119 Operating lease liability 633,264 648,204 Derivative liabilities 2,277,994 6,410,547 Notes payable 1,001,829 496,397 Deferred cash payment 9,800,376 — Asset retirement obligations 418,526 517,674 Total Current Liabilities 101,624,897 105,037,187 Non-current Liabilities Deferred income taxes 24,615,831 28,591,802 Revolving line of credit 428,000,000 385,000,000 Financing lease liability, less current portion 547,064 647,078 Operating lease liability, less current portion 940,853 1,405,837 Derivative liabilities 1,708,221 2,912,745 Asset retirement obligations 29,578,865 25,864,843 Total Liabilities 587,015,731 549,459,492 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 207,223,177 shares and 198,561,378 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 207,223 198,561 Additional paid-in capital 811,313,842 800,419,719 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 36,135,797 58,021,702 Total Stockholders’ Equity 847,656,862 858,639,982 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,434,672,593 $ 1,408,099,474





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (51,631,530 ) $ 20,634,887 $ 33,878,424 $ (21,885,905 ) $ 61,812,795 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,225,345 25,569,914 25,662,123 73,411,242 74,153,994 Ceiling test impairment 72,912,330 — — 72,912,330 — Asset retirement obligation accretion 390,563 382,251 354,195 1,099,363 1,057,213 Amortization of deferred financing costs 693,625 1,836,174 1,226,881 3,768,292 3,670,096 Share-based compensation 1,618,600 1,351,839 32,087 4,661,397 3,833,697 Credit loss expense 907 205 8,817 19,029 187,594 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (105,642 ) (155,293 ) — (385,545 ) (89,693 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (12,964,252 ) 5,950,639 10,005,502 (4,208,267 ) 18,212,075 Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation 123,533 9,326 7,553 232,296 95,333 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (444,305 ) (14,648,054 ) (24,731,625 ) (14,163,569 ) (3,888,531 ) Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net 2,586,230 677,843 (1,882,765 ) 2,710,479 (5,938,777 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,672,943 (1,809,302 ) 5,529,542 2,299,483 3,245,030 Inventory 399,193 (2,083,798 ) 1,148,418 (937,541 ) 1,508,955 Prepaid expenses and other assets 439,087 (1,560,295 ) 545,529 (496,396 ) (202,046 ) Accounts payable 841,492 (2,495,394 ) (225,196 ) (12,039,039 ) (9,538,827 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (265,794 ) (363,691 ) (222,553 ) (837,065 ) (974,877 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 44,492,325 33,297,251 51,336,932 106,160,584 147,144,031 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Payments for the Lime Rock Acquisition (1,709,776 ) — — (72,569,545 ) — Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties (715,126 ) (150,183 ) (164,481 ) (1,512,415 ) (787,343 ) Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties (20,995,094 ) (18,173,374 ) (42,099,874 ) (70,251,975 ) (117,559,401 ) Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation (5,708 ) (135,386 ) (33,938 ) (175,369 ) (185,524 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation — — — 17,360 10,605 Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties 100 — — 100 — Proceeds from sale of New Mexico properties — — — — (144,398 ) Proceeds from sale of CBP vertical wells — — 5,500,000 — 5,500,000 Insurance proceeds received for damage to oil and natural gas properties 160,533 99,913 — 260,446 — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (23,265,071 ) (18,359,030 ) (36,798,293 ) (144,231,398 ) (113,166,061 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 31,000,000 56,322,997 27,000,000 201,322,997 108,000,000 Payments on revolving line of credit (51,000,000 ) (68,322,997 ) (42,000,000 ) (158,322,997 ) (141,000,000 ) Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net (8,000 ) (57,015 ) (17,273 ) (961,446 ) (919,249 ) Proceeds from notes payable — 1,648,539 — 1,648,539 1,501,507 Payments on notes payable (486,590 ) (160,120 ) (442,976 ) (1,143,107 ) (1,122,422 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (332,376 ) (5,381,602 ) — (5,713,978 ) (45,704 ) Reduction of financing lease liabilities (113,381 ) (88,874 ) (257,202 ) (338,682 ) (688,486 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (20,940,347 ) (16,039,072 ) (15,717,451 ) 36,491,326 (34,274,354 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 286,907 (1,100,851 ) (1,178,812 ) (1,579,488 ) (296,384 ) Cash at Beginning of Period — 1,100,851 1,178,812 1,866,395 296,384 Cash at End of Period $ 286,907 $ — $ — $ 286,907 $ —





RING ENERGY, INC.

Financial Commodity Derivative Positions

As of September 30, 2025

The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of September 30, 2025 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts):

Oil Hedges (WTI) Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Swaps: Hedged volume (Bbl) 241,755 608,350 577,101 171,400 529,000 509,500 492,000 432,000 Weighted average swap price $ 65.56 $ 67.95 $ 66.50 $ 62.26 $ 65.34 $ 62.82 $ 60.45 $ 61.80 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (Bbl) 404,800 — — 379,685 — — — — Weighted average put price $ 60.00 $ — $ — $ 60.00 $ — $ — $ — $ — Weighted average call price $ 75.68 $ — $ — $ 72.50 $ — $ — $ — $ —





Gas Hedges (Henry Hub) Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 NYMEX Swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 84,300 140,600 662,300 121,400 613,300 — — 612,000 Weighted average swap price $ 4.25 $ 4.20 $ 3.54 $ 4.22 $ 3.83 $ — $ — $ 3.74 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 495,500 694,500 139,000 648,728 128,000 717,000 694,000 — Weighted average put price $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.50 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.99 $ 3.00 $ — Weighted average call price $ 4.40 $ 5.11 $ 5.42 $ 4.24 $ 5.42 $ 5.21 $ 4.32 $ —





Oil Hedges (basis differential) Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Argus basis swaps: Hedged volume (Bbl) 183,000 — — — — — — — Weighted average spread price(1) $ 1.00 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





Gas Hedges (basis differential) Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 363,200 — — — — 700,000 — — Weighted average spread price(2) $ 1.69 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.74 $ — $ —



(1) The oil basis swap hedges are calculated as the fixed price (weighted average spread price above) less the difference between WTI Midland and WTI Cushing, in the issue of Argus Americas Crude.

(2) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.





RING ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF,” “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,” “G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,” “Leverage Ratio,” “All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and “Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income

“Adjusted Net Income” is calculated as net income (loss) minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company’s ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare Ring’s results with its peers.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Net income (loss) $ (51,631,530 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 20,634,887 $ 0.10 $ 33,878,424 $ 0.17 $ (21,885,905 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 61,812,795 $ 0.31 Share-based compensation 1,618,600 0.01 1,351,839 0.01 32,087 — 4,661,397 0.02 3,833,697 0.02 Ceiling test impairment 72,912,330 0.35 — — — — 72,912,330 0.37 — — Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives 2,141,925 0.01 (13,970,211 ) (0.07 ) (26,614,390 ) (0.13 ) (11,453,090 ) (0.06 ) (9,827,308 ) (0.05 ) Transaction costs - executed A&D 10 — 1,000 — — — 2,786 — 3,539 — Tax impact on adjusted items (11,920,971 ) (0.06 ) 2,964,996 0.01 6,132,537 0.03 (9,456,621 ) (0.05 ) 1,380,335 0.01 Adjusted Net Income $ 13,120,364 $ 0.06 $ 10,982,511 $ 0.05 $ 13,428,658 $ 0.07 $ 34,780,897 $ 0.17 $ 57,203,058 $ 0.29 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 206,688,003 206,982,327 200,723,863 204,223,621 200,139,478 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.17 $ 0.29





Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring’s operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (51,631,530 ) $ 20,634,887 $ 33,878,424 $ (21,885,905 ) $ 61,812,795 Interest expense, net 9,978,067 11,687,746 10,610,539 31,074,541 32,832,133 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives 2,141,925 (13,970,211 ) (26,614,390 ) (11,453,090 ) (9,827,308 ) Ceiling test impairment 72,912,330 — — 72,912,330 — Income tax (benefit) expense (12,800,947 ) 6,107,425 10,087,954 (3,652,345 ) 18,637,325 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,225,345 25,569,914 25,662,123 73,411,242 74,153,994 Asset retirement obligation accretion 390,563 382,251 354,195 1,099,363 1,057,213 Transaction costs - executed A&D 10 1,000 — 2,786 3,539 Share-based compensation 1,618,600 1,351,839 32,087 4,661,397 3,833,697 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (105,642 ) (155,293 ) — (385,545 ) (89,693 ) Other income — (150,770 ) — (159,712 ) (25,686 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,728,721 $ 51,458,788 $ 54,010,932 $ 145,625,062 $ 182,388,009 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 61 % 62 % 61 % 61 % 64 %





Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines “Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or “AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as reflected on Ring’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows) less changes in operating assets and liabilities, and plus transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of equipment for oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company’s definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in Ring’s capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company’s current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 44,492,325 $ 33,297,251 $ 51,336,932 $ 106,160,584 $ 147,144,031 Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,086,921 ) 8,312,480 (6,775,740 ) 12,010,558 5,961,765 Transaction costs - executed A&D 10 1,000 — 2,786 3,539 Income tax expense (benefit) - current 39,772 147,460 74,899 323,626 329,917 Capital expenditures (24,589,282 ) (16,827,513 ) (42,691,163 ) (73,868,326 ) (114,313,003 ) Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties 100 — — 100 — Credit loss expense (907 ) (205 ) (8,817 ) (19,029 ) (187,594 ) Other income — (150,770 ) — (159,712 ) (25,686 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 13,855,097 $ 24,779,703 $ 1,936,111 $ 44,450,587 $ 38,912,969





(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,728,721 $ 51,458,788 $ 54,010,932 $ 145,625,062 $ 182,388,009 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) (9,284,442 ) (9,851,572 ) (9,383,658 ) (27,306,249 ) (29,162,037 ) Capital expenditures (24,589,282 ) (16,827,513 ) (42,691,163 ) (73,868,326 ) (114,313,003 ) Proceeds from divestiture of equipment for oil and natural gas properties 100 — — 100 — Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 13,855,097 $ 24,779,703 $ 1,936,111 $ 44,450,587 $ 38,912,969





Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations

The Company defines “Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or “ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in Ring’s Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company’s operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this financial performance measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 44,492,325 $ 33,297,251 $ 51,336,932 $ 106,160,584 $ 147,144,031 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (6,086,921 ) 8,312,480 (6,775,740 ) 12,010,558 5,961,765 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations $ 38,405,404 $ 41,609,731 $ 44,561,192 $ 118,171,142 $ 153,105,796





Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs

The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for executed acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 General and administrative expense (G&A) $ 8,139,771 $ 7,138,519 $ 6,421,567 $ 23,898,266 $ 21,604,323 Shared-based compensation 1,618,600 1,351,839 32,087 4,661,397 3,833,697 G&A excluding share-based compensation 6,521,171 5,786,680 6,389,480 19,236,869 17,770,626 Transaction costs - executed A&D 10 1,000 — 2,786 3,539 G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs $ 6,521,161 $ 5,785,680 $ 6,389,480 $ 19,234,083 $ 17,767,087





Calculation of Leverage Ratio

“Leverage” or the “Leverage Ratio” is calculated pursuant to the Company’s existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated Total Debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the credit facility.

The Company defines “Consolidated Total Debt” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means, as of any date, all Indebtedness of the Company on a consolidated basis as of such date, but excluding hedging obligations.

The Company defines “Indebtedness” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and generally means (i) all obligations of the Company for borrowed money, (ii) all obligations of the Company evidenced by notes or other similar instruments, (iii) all obligations of the Company in respect of the deferred purchase price of property or services, (iv) all obligations of the Company under any conditional sale relating to property acquired the Company, (v) all capital lease obligations of the Company, (vi) all obligations, contingent or otherwise, of the Company in respect of letters of credit or similar extensions of credit, (vii) all guarantees of the Company of the type of Indebtedness described in clauses (i) through (vi) above, (viii) all Indebtedness of a third party secured by any lien on property owned by the Company, whether or not such Indebtedness has been assumed by the Company, (ix) all off-balance sheet liabilities, (x) all hedging obligations and (xi) the undischarged balance of any production payment created by the Company or for the creation of which the Company directly or indirectly received payment.

The Company defines “Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense determined on a consolidated basis, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis, and (E) all other non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to the administrative agent, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants under the credit facility, to the extent that during such period the Company has consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets acquired or disposed of.

The maximum permitted Leverage Ratio under the senior revolving credit facility is 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, Last Four Quarters

2024 2025 2025 2025 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) $ 5,657,519 $ 9,110,738 $ 20,634,887 $ (51,631,530 ) $ (16,228,386 ) Plus: Consolidated interest expense 9,987,731 9,408,728 11,687,746 9,978,067 41,062,272 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 1,803,629 3,041,177 6,107,425 (12,800,947 ) (1,848,716 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,548,849 22,615,983 25,569,914 25,225,345 97,960,091 Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent 8,994,957 2,392,703 (12,236,121 ) 77,063,418 76,214,957 Consolidated EBITDAX $ 50,992,685 $ 46,569,329 $ 51,763,851 $ 47,834,353 $ 197,160,218 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX 5,244,078 7,392,359 — — 12,636,437 Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX 77,819 8,855 — — 86,674 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX $ 56,314,582 $ 53,970,543 $ 51,763,851 $ 47,834,353 $ 209,883,329 Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion $ 323,085 $ 326,549 $ 382,251 $ 390,563 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets 6,999,552 375,196 (13,970,211 ) 2,141,925 Ceiling test impairment — — — 72,912,330 Share-based compensation 1,672,320 1,690,958 1,351,839 1,618,600 Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent $ 8,994,957 $ 2,392,703 $ (12,236,121 ) $ 77,063,418 As of September 30, Corresponding 2025 Leverage Ratio Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit $ 428,000,000 2.04 Notes payable 1,001,829 — Lime Rock deferred payment 10,000,000 0.05 Capital lease obligations $ 1,275,826 0.01 Consolidated Total Debt $ 440,277,655 2.10 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 209,883,329 Leverage Ratio 2.10 Maximum Allowed ≤ 3.00x





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, Last Four Quarters

2023 2024 2024 2024 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) $ 50,896,479 $ 5,515,377 $ 22,418,994 $ 33,878,424 $ 112,709,274 Plus: Consolidated interest expense 11,506,908 11,420,400 10,801,194 10,610,539 44,339,041 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 7,862,930 1,728,886 6,820,485 10,087,954 26,500,255 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,556,654 23,792,450 24,699,421 25,662,123 98,710,648 Plus: non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent (29,695,076 ) 19,627,646 1,664,064 (26,228,108 ) (34,631,474 ) Consolidated EBITDAX $ 65,127,895 $ 62,084,759 $ 66,404,158 $ 54,010,932 $ 247,627,744 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX — — — — — Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX 24,832 (124,084 ) (469,376 ) (600,460 ) (1,169,088 ) Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX $ 65,152,727 $ 61,960,675 $ 65,934,782 $ 53,410,472 $ 246,458,656 Non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion $ 351,786 $ 350,834 $ 352,184 $ 354,195 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets (32,505,544 ) 17,552,980 (765,898 ) (26,614,390 ) Ceiling test impairment — — — — Share-based compensation 2,458,682 1,723,832 2,077,778 32,087 Total non-cash charges acceptable to Administrative Agent $ (29,695,076 ) $ 19,627,646 $ 1,664,064 $ (26,228,108 ) As of September 30, 2024 Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit $ 392,000,000 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 246,458,656 Leverage Ratio 1.59 Maximum Allowed ≤ 3.00x





All-In Cash Operating Costs

The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as “all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 All-In Cash Operating Costs: Lease operating expenses (including workovers) $ 20,518,472 $ 20,245,981 $ 20,315,282 $ 60,442,005 $ 57,984,733 G&A excluding share-based compensation 6,521,171 5,786,680 6,389,480 19,236,869 17,770,626 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) 9,284,442 9,851,572 9,383,658 27,306,249 29,162,037 Operating lease expense 175,091 175,090 175,091 525,272 525,272 Oil and natural gas production taxes 3,670,987 3,832,607 4,203,851 11,088,049 12,259,418 Ad valorem taxes 2,446,565 1,648,647 2,164,562 5,627,320 5,647,469 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 126,569 133,809 102,420 463,990 376,103 All-in cash operating costs $ 42,743,297 $ 41,674,386 $ 42,734,344 $ 124,689,754 $ 123,725,658 Boe 1,912,611 1,937,850 1,849,934 5,505,721 5,382,561 All-in cash operating costs per Boe $ 22.35 $ 21.51 $ 23.10 $ 22.65 $ 22.99





Cash Operating Margin

The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less all-in cash operating costs per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company’s operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.