Notification about final share buy-back

Joint stock company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter referred to as - “the Company”, hereby informs that by decision No. 185 of 28th December 2021, the Financial and Capital Market Commission allowed AS “AB CITY”, registration number 40203174414, to carry out the Company’s final share buy-back. Final buy-back price is 9,26 EUR per share. The value of one share has been calculated in accordance with Section 74, Paragraphs one, Clause 3 of the Financial Instruments Market Law.





The entry date is the next working day after the date of publishing the information in the official gazette Latvijas Vēstnesis and it is 3rd January, 2022.

The payment for shares will take place the next working day after the entry day, that is 4th January, 2022.

The prospectus of the final share buy-back is available on the website of Nasdaq Riga or in Olaine at the premises of the Joint Stock Company “Olainfarm”, Rūpnīcu Street 5, from 10.00 to17.00, by prior appointment by phone (+371) 67013705.

Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board

Tel. +371 29269424

E-pasts: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com

