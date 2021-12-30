Hawkins, Inc. Completes 6th Acquisition in 18 months with addition of NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, announced today it has completed its purchase of NAPCO Chemical Company, Inc. and its affiliates (“NAPCO Chemical”).



As previously announced on December 6, 2021, NAPCO Chemical manufactures and distributes water treatment chemicals from three locations in Texas. Hawkins now has 37 water treatment sites serving 26 states.

“Over the past two years we have delivered on our growth strategy to expand our Water Treatment segment,” said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. “We have done this mainly through targeting strong regional and local providers that we believe can get even better within our organization. Through these acquisitions and organic expansion, we have added eight facilities in six new states - Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Ohio.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Our growth on the top and bottom lines over the past two years has been driven by the efforts in not only our Water Treatment business, but also our Industrial and Health & Nutrition segments. We are committed to investing in all three of our segments and operating with the continued high level of excellence for which we have become known. We look forward to continued growth in the years to come.”

“I welcome the entire NAPCO team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to the future,” Mr. Hawkins concluded.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 49 facilities in 24 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

