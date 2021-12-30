English Swedish

Press release December 30, 2021

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) have increased as a result of a set-off issue of 2,456 shares directed to the sellers of Opternus GmbH. The Board of Directors resolved, based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting held on 6 May 2021, to carry out the set-off issue on 8 December 2021. For further information regarding the set-off issue, please see the press release from 8 December 2021 (available in Swedish).

Through the issue resolution above, which the Swedish Companies Registration Office registered during December, the number of shares and votes in Hexatronic increased by a total of 2,456.

As of 30 December 2021, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 40,625,330, whereof 39,965,330 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 39,965,330 votes, and 660,000 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 66,000 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,031,266.20. The company holds all shares of series C.

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 30 December 2021 at 17:30 CET

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

