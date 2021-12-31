31 December 2021

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Total Voting Rights and Capital

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that as at 31 December 2021 its issued share capital consists of 1,298,498,396 Ordinary shares of 10p each. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company is 1,298,498,396.

The above figure of 1,298,498,396 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

