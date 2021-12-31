Datapro Joins Volaris Group

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group (“Volaris”) has completed the acquisition of Datapro Inc (Datapro).



Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Miami, U.S., Datapro is a leading provider of business software solutions for the banking industry. This acquisition further expands Volaris presence in the financial services vertical.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation, Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

For further information, contact:

Constellation Software Inc.

Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (416) 861-9677

jbaksh@csisoftware.com

www.csisoftware.com