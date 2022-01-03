English Swedish

Press Release

Stockholm, Sweden, January 3, 2022

Immunicum to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in January

Immunicum AB (“Immunicum” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences in January:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference, January 10 – 13, 2022

Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a company presentation and participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.



Stern IR Virtual Client Event, January 10 – 13, 2022

Erik Manting will participate in one-on-one investor meetings for the duration of the event.



Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit Europe, Digital Event, January 18 – 20, 2022

Satwinder Kaur-Singh, Director of Research at Immunicum, will present “Understanding and Applying Allogeneic Dendritic Cell Biology” in a session dedicated to key considerations in designing cancer therapies to avoid later complications, on Thursday January 20th, at 12:30 p.m. CET.



Redeye Theme: Fight Cancer Seminar – Outlook 2022, January 20, 2022

Erik Manting will present Immunicum and address Q&A in a session moderated by Redeye’s research analyst from 1:05 – 1:25 p.m. CET. The Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar is an annually recurring event where Redeye invites some of the leading Nordic companies in this field to give updates on their priorities, challenges, and expected progress during 2022. The event is broadcast and accessible for all Redeye members via this link .



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com

For Sweden:

Kristina Windrup Olander

Spikinc AB

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 89 2388 7731

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

