Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 3 January 2022 at 12:45 EET

Sanoma sells its printing facility in Varkaus to Keskisuomalainen

Sanoma Media Finland Oy has sold its newspaper printing facility Savon Paino, located in Varkaus, Finland, to media company Keskisuomalainen. 36 employees of Savon Paino were transferred to Keskisuomalainen with the divestment. Printing of certain Sanoma’s products, regional editions of Helsingin Sanomat and Ilta-Sanomat as well as the weekly product HS Viikko, will continue at Savon Paino with long-term contracts.

“Printed newspaper continues to have a big role in media consumption: in the everyday life of our readers and as an advertising platform. The printed newspaper is a quality product and something we are proud of. With this transaction we can ensure efficient production of printed newspapers well into the future – this has a major relevance for domestic news media,” comments Pia Kalsta, CEO of Sanoma Media Finland. “Warm thanks to the professionals of Savon Paino for the past years and all the best for the future. Our close cooperation will continue,” Kalsta continues.

