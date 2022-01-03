Reporting dates in 2022

| Source: Utenos Trikotazas Utenos Trikotazas

Utena, LITHUANIA

 
Utenos Trikotazas
Other information


 

Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2022 will be released till the following preliminary dates:

-       Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021 - February 28;

-       Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2021 - April 30;

-       Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022 - April 30;

-       Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 - July 31;

-       Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022 - October 31.

 

For more information:

AB “Utenos Trikotažas“

Chief Financial Officer Živilė Jonaitytė
Tel.: 8 686 51938

 

 