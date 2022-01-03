CareMetx Acquires Human Care Systems to deliver best-in-class patient services offering

Bethesda, MD, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, LLC, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, announced today the acquisition of Human Care Systems, Inc. (HCS), a company focused on helping patients adhere to and benefit from pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its flagship offering is Resilix®, a proprietary technology platform that delivers a personalized treatment experience for patients. This acquisition will enable CareMetx to support the entire patient journey- from initiation to adherence- by adding services that address treatment barriers for specialty therapies.

“This acquisition marks the beginning of a very exciting time for CareMetx and HCS,” said Mark Hansan, CareMetx President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our combined organization and team members share a passion for supporting a patient’s journey to access and adhere to specialty therapies.”

“We are thrilled to be joining CareMetx,” says Matt Hall, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Human Care Systems. “We are already working together to support a shared client, so we know the complementary nature of our organizations’ technology and services. Both companies will continue to offer their capabilities on a stand alone basis, but we are excited to come together to offer manufacturers a full end-to-end patient services and technology solution.”

Hansan added, “We know HCS not only brings best-in-class patient adherence technology, but they also have the most dedicated team members working with customers and patients. By putting these two companies together, we are in a position to overcome barriers to access and adherence, support our customers, and ultimately help millions of patients benefit from the treatments their providers prescribe for them.”

Hall added, “I want to thank the entire HCS team for their efforts over the past 14 years. We are so proud of what we have accomplished – including building our Resilix platform, helping dozens of manufacturers, and most importantly educating and supporting millions of patients. All of this couldn’t have been accomplished without the dedication and hard work of the entire team, and we know CareMetx is the right partner for our team and our continued growth.”

Hansan adds, “We are excited Matt Hall will continue as the President of HCS, and the senior leadership team will continue to serve the combined companies.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.

About Human Care Systems

Human Care Systems is the treatment experience company. Its Resilix platform is purpose-built for biopharma Patient Services and delivers visibility and control over the full set of patient services touchpoints. Resilix delivers a seamless patient experience including coordination among phone, field, reimbursement, and digital touchpoints. At its core, Resilix is built to optimize the experience for each user: patient, caregiver, healthcare professional, phone, field, reimbursement, and fulfillment. These user experiences directly impact initiation, adherence, persistence, and outcomes. Learn more at humancaresystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/human-care-systems/