Stephanie Hedrick Named General Manager of KTTC in Rochester, MN

ATLANTA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Stephanie Hedrick will become the General Manager of KTTC (NBC) in Rochester, Minnesota (DMA 151), effective January 10th.



In 2006, Stephanie began her television career as a reporter/producer Gray’s KWTX (CBS) in Waco, Texas. In 2013, she became the news director for Gray’s KOLN/KGIN (CBS) in Lincoln, Nebraska. In that position, Stephanie was instrumental in expanding the statewide news operation to include the market’s NBC affiliate as well as the NBC affiliate in North Platte, Nebraska. In 2017, Stephanie became the news director for Gray’s NBC affiliate KWQC in Davenport, Iowa.

“As our News Director at KWQC for the past four years, Stephanie has proven herself to be an outstanding leader,” said Gray Senior Vice President Mike King. “Under her leadership, KWQC has continued to grow market share and cemented its “Everywhere” brand in the minds of the Quad Cities viewers. She is an energetic, strategic thinking team builder who will join an already high performing team in Rochester.”

Stephanie is an East Texas native and graduate of Baylor University. She succeeds Bryce Caldwell, who assumed the General Manager position at WHNS (FOX) in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (DMA 38), upon Gray’s acquisition of Meredith Corporation last month.

