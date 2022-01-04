Finnish English

08:00 London, 10:00 Helsinki, 04 January 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP PLC´S 2022 FINANCIAL REPORTING CALENDAR

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or the "Company") will publish its financial results as follows:

- Full Year 2021 Results on Friday 25 February 2022

- Annual Report 2021 during the week commencing 28 March 2022

- Report for six months ending 30 June on Friday 19 August 2022

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 1st June 2022. A separate notice of General Meeting will be published prior to the meeting in 2022.

Production reports will be issued quarterly.

Helsinki, January 4, 2022

Afarak Group Plc

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com .

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

