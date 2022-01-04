DAXOR AWARDED NEW PATENT FOR BLOOD VOLUME GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY TO IMPROVE TREATMENT AND OUTCOMES

Method Patent Covers Blood Volume Analysis Technology to Evaluate and Guide Treatment Decisions in Multiple Medical Conditions

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company a new patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,204,356 B2) that protects a proprietary clinical guidance system for volume management utilizing unique volume metrics combined with treatment pathways.

"We are very excited to receive this patent, which covers key innovations in the use of blood volume analysis to optimally guide fluid treatment,” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor. “Modern medicine demands smarter systems with AI and advanced guidance to optimize care; this patent broadly protects Daxor’s leading technology for the use of smart blood volume systems to achieve optimal outcomes. We are actively developing hardware and software solutions embodying these patented concepts—with the support of the National Institutes of Health—to help all clinicians achieve the kind of improved outcomes demonstrated by experts using blood-volume-guided treatment for conditions such as heart failure and trauma."

“This patent award is a significant milestone for our company,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor. “Our mission at Daxor is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management, providing physicians the tools to diagnose and treat more effectively. Our proprietary technology, protected by multiple patents, provides a competitive advantage as we bring next-generation products to market that accomplish this mission. This patent represents the first of over half a dozen patents pending for which the company looks forward to receiving favorable decisions from the U.S. Patent Office.”

