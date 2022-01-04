Vallon Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, taking place January 10-13, 2022.



A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.vallon-pharma.com) and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The Company is focused on the development of new medications to help patients with CNS disorders. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, ADAIR, is a novel abuse deterrent formulation of amphetamine immediate release being developed for the treatment of ADHD and narcolepsy.

