Workhorse Appoints Robert Ginnan as Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, today announced the appointment of Robert “Bob” Ginnan as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective January 4, 2022. Ginnan succeeds Greg Ackerson who had been serving as the Company’s Interim CFO since September. Ackerson will help with Ginnan’s transition before reassuming his role as Workhorse’s Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.



Ginnan comes to Workhorse with 20 plus years of senior finance and leadership experience, having most recently served as the CFO for privately held Family RV Group, the fifth largest RV dealer in the country. Over the three years following his appointment in 2017, Family RV Group revenues grew from $80 million to $200 million. During that time Ginnan was instrumental in the implementation of new financing options and driving much of the sales expansion through acquisitions. Later, he was named CEO and successfully managed the sale of the firm to RV Retailer in February 2021. Throughout his career, Ginnan has held positions of increasing responsibility in finance, ranging from plant to corporate levels. In these various roles, he executed multiple accounting and information technology (“IT”) system installations and refined capital structures for firms in multiple industries.

Ginnan holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and IT from Ohio State University and an MBA from Ashland University.

“I am pleased to announce Bob Ginnan’s appointment as Workhorse’s new CFO,” said Company CEO Rick Dauch. “After an exhaustive, nationwide search, we identified Bob as the ideal candidate at the right time in our current stage of development. His prior experience as a publicly-traded company CFO, along with his deep industry knowledge base, hands-on approach and strong track record in creating a financial foundation to support growth collectively make him the perfect fit for our team. Bob deeply understands the infrastructure requirements to maintain growth at scale, and we look forward to benefitting from his leadership as we drive the industry evolution to electric last mile delivery services.”

Ginnan added: “With strong industry tailwinds and clear direction, it is a great time to be joining Workhorse Group. I am excited to be working with an outstanding and accomplished team as we move the Company forward.”

Dauch added: “I would also like to thank Greg Ackerson for his leadership as Interim CFO over these past months. Greg welcomed the chance to fill the role during a dynamic time for the Company and has performed admirably. We look forward to him playing a continued, essential role within our finance and accounting teams, and we appreciate his assistance in ensuring a seamless transition over the coming weeks.”

