Dresner Partners Advised Center of Reproductive Medicine in Its Partnership With US Fertility

CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Center of Reproductive Medicine (CORM) in its partnership with US Fertility. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



CORM is a leading and nationally recognized fertility center serving Houston, the Texas Medical Center, Memorial City, Clear Lake, Beaumont, and surrounding areas in Texas. More information about CORM is available at www.infertilitytexas.com.

US Fertility is the largest physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, formed in 2020 through a partnership between Amulet Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI), Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area (RSC Bay), and IVF Florida.

Upon this merger, CORM will adopt the SGF name to become SGF Houston. SGF is a fertility and IVF center of excellence with 46 locations, including new locations in Houston, Colorado, and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile. SGF first opened its practice doors in 1991, with 2021 commemorating 30 years and 100,000 babies born to its credit. More information about SGF is available at www.ShadyGroveFertility.com.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Vicki Schnell, FACOG and Medical Director of CORM said, “We would like to thank the Dresner team for assisting on our integration with SGF. Dresner really understood our business model and was able to articulate our growth opportunities. We are very excited to collaborate with SGF, along with US Fertility, which shares our vision for first-class patient care.”

Dr. John Crochet, Jr., FACOG and Administrative Director & Director of Third Party Reproduction for CORM said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with SGF and US Fertility to further help parents realize their dream of having a family. SGF represents the highest quality clinical standards, and this is one of the key reasons we chose to partner with these organizations.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We are excited that CORM and SGF completed this transaction. CORM and SGF form an excellent team that is focused on providing best-in-class assisted and third-party reproduction. The transaction will further strengthen the US Fertility organization and enhance the company’s long-term growth.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Investment in the fertility industry continues to grow to meet the accelerating consumer demand for assisted reproductive technologies. I want to commend Mitchell Stern and Peter Bremhorst from the Dresner team for their hard work on this quality transaction.”

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Dallas, Texas, and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

