YOU ASKED, WE DELIVERED: WIENERSCHNITZEL IS NOW OFFERING PLANT-BASED, FLAVOR-FULL VEGGIE DOGS!

Irvine, California, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After years of receiving requests for vegetarian-friendly hot dogs, Wienerschnitzel finally found a tasty plant-based Veggie Dog worthy of its menu. Vegetarians looking to satisfy their hot dog craving can now visit any of the 320+ Wienerschnitzel locations and enjoy a delicious Veggie Dog served three mouthwatering ways. There’s the yummy Backyard Veggie Dog, topped with tomato, a pickle spear, ketchup, mustard and American cheese. The scrumptious Chicago Veggie Dog with mustard, pickle spear, tomato, onion, relish, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. Lastly, the savory Barbeque Veggie Dog with BBQ sauce, pickle spear and chopped onions. Now, for a limited time only, you can get $1 off any Veggie Dog. Just present this coupon at the time of purchase.

“Veggie dogs are the one of the highest requested item on our social pages, but we wanted to make sure we did it right,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “After years of research, trials and market testing, we’re confident we found one that tastes amazing and our customers will love.

This new veggie dog is no ordinary plant-based dog. It’s the first made from pea-protein and is naturally hardwood smoked with the same spices used on beef hot dogs to deliver the same exceptional, flavor-packed experience.

The chainwide rollout follows a successful 30-unit market test in areas like Los Angeles, El Paso and Bakersfield.

“During the test, vegetarians raved how delicious the flavors were and kept coming back for more,” added Koegeboehn. “We hope our new customers are as happy with them as we are.”

Veggie Dogs will be available for a limited time only. At participating locations. To find a location near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com. Food prepared in this restaurant may contain or have come into contact with meat, wheat, milk, eggs, soy, fish, shellfish, tree nuts or peanuts.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

