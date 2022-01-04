Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Two Vice Presidents of Production

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced that Steve Lineberger and Meg McElgunn have been named vice presidents of Production & Sales. In their new roles, Steve will oversee the Western and Central regions and Meg will lead the Northeast and Southeast regions.



“Steve and Meg are both exceptionally strong leaders who bring unique talents and extensive experience in the multifamily business,” said Richard Martinez, senior vice president of Multifamily Production & Sales at Freddie Mac. “I look forward to Steve and Meg’s ongoing contribution to our success as we strive to innovate and grow our business going into the new year.”

Steve was formerly the senior director of Conventional Production & Sales for the Western region. He joined Freddie Mac Multifamily in 2012, having previously worked in both asset management and residential property brokerage. Steve earned an MBA with a focus in Real Estate Finance at the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics and Economics from the University of California, San Diego.

Meg most recently served as the senior director of the Multifamily Small Balance Loans (SBL) team, leading that business nationwide. She has a long history with Freddie Mac, having worked with us from 2008-2012 in the Central region, focused on Conventional, Seniors and Student Housing, then joining us again in 2018 to focus on the SBL business. Meg has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.



