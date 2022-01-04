The Power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Coming to 100 Million People in US This Month

Verizon accelerates wireless broadband rollout around the nation with 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet

Take advantage of our launch this month and get on our best Unlimited plans for home, phone and business starting tomorrow

“5G Ultra Show” highlights the massive transformative power of 5G Ultra Wideband

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities around the nation will have access to speeds up to 10x faster than 4G LTE1 via Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network2. This means nearly one in three Americans live in areas where they could experience the transformative speed, reliability and power of 5G Ultra Wideband on the go, or at their homes or business. For more information, visit Verizon.com/5G and Verizon.com/5G/Business .

“This massive launch will put incredible speeds, reliability and security in the hands of our customers and amplifies our offering of reliable home and business broadband options to more places around the country, well ahead of the commitment we made last year,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “As 5G Ultra Wideband becomes available to more and more people and businesses, it will allow our customers to do more amazing things.”

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a broadband internet connection to your pocket. With download speeds up to one gigabit per second3 and the capacity to support data-heavy actions from multiple devices at one time, 5G Ultra Wideband frees people up to do things on the go that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and seamlessly streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.4

Today’s news also accelerates Verizon’s wireless broadband expansion, opening up choice for people and businesses in cities around the country. With the addition of C-band later this month, millions more homes and businesses will be covered by Verizon’s wireless home broadband service. 5G Home and 5G Business Internet enables customers to take advantage of all the speed and security of 5G with a simple, easy set-up and without annual contracts and other complications.

“We’ve already proven our success with Fios broadband in the Northeast, and now we will give millions more consumers and business owners around the country a real choice in how they get their internet,” added Vestberg.

A map of mobility coverage will be available at launch and more information about business services and coverage can be found at verizon.com/business/why-verizon . Customers interested in 5G Home service can visit https://www.verizon.com/5g/home/ .

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is built on Verizon’s flexible, virtualized network infrastructure designed to meet customers’ varied, personalized and customized needs in real time.

Our Best Unlimited Plans for Phone, Home and Business launch tomorrow

Starting January 5, we’re offering new plans for phones, homes and businesses so more people can get the most out of 5G Ultra Wideband when the network launches later this month.

For your phone: With our 5G Get More, 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, you’ll get speeds up to 10x faster than what you have now at the same price as today’s plans, so you can download a movie in minutes or a song in seconds.5 You’ll want to check out our best plan ever, the 5G Get More plan, which includes:

Unlimited premium data 6

One day of International Travel Pass per month

50 GB hotspot data - the most mobile hotspot data offered by any wireless provider 7

Six entertainment subscriptions included at no additional cost

The best part? You can also get 5G Home Internet for 50% off



For your home: Choose from two new 5G Home Internet plans - 5G Home and 5G Home Plus. No matter which plan you choose, you’ll get:

A reliable and fast connection to power your whole home with lots of devices connected 8

Set up is simple and easy - we send it, and you just plug and play. No waiting for a technician and no messy wires

- we send it, and you just plug and play. No waiting for a technician and no messy wires There are no annual contracts, no extra fees, no data overages and no equipment charges

The price is the price, guaranteed, which means no surprises or promotional price creep

In addition to getting 5G Home Internet for 50% off when you are on one of our 5G Ultra Wideband Unlimited plans, you can also get one month on us9



For your business : 5G Ultra Wideband is available for business owners with Business Unlimited Plus and Pro mobile plans. Business Unlimited Plus and Pro benefits include:

More premium data

Industry leading security solutions

The ability for business owners to select the right plan so every employee gets what’s right for them and they only pay for what they need

Savings of up to $80/month when you combine a Business Unlimited smartphone plan with LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet10

5G Business Internet is ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self setup or professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service.11

The 5G Ultra Show

Verizon today debuted the “5G Ultra Show” to highlight the transformative power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband in everyday life. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the “5G Ultra Show” featured appearances by Terry Crews, Ming-Na Wen, Brittany Howard, Hannah Storm, Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg and more. Plus, an exclusive clip from the Lucasfilm original series “The Book of Boba Fett,” now streaming on Disney+. For a replay and highlights, visit Youtube.com/Verizon .

“Hosting the Verizon 5G Ultra Show was an awesome experience for me. As a director and producer, I’m constantly learning about how new technologies can enhance production, and having the opportunity to see how Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is already changing the game in entertainment, music, sports, gaming and beyond has me so excited for the future of our industry,” said Elizabeth Banks.

Highlights from the show include how 5G Ultra Wideband transforms how people connect in crowded areas such as stadiums, including SoFi Stadium, home of Super Bowl LVI; how users can download the highest definition movies in minutes, import songs to giant CAD files, download huge documents and more — up to 10x faster than before; how it allows for more seamless HD audio and video streaming, including video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video; and how 5G Ultra Wideband is faster and safer than public WiFi.12

1Comparison is to median Verizon 4G LTE speeds

25G Ultra Wideband available in select areas.

3Typical download speeds of 90-170 Mbps with higher speeds and peaks over 1 Gbps in certain areas. Typical upload speeds of 15-30 Mbps with peak upload speeds over 100 Mbps.

4Comparison is to median Verizon 4G LTE speeds

5Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband

6Excludes mobile hotspot data. 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas.

7Unlimited Mobile Hotspot/tethering available on 5G Play More, 5G Do More and 5G Get More plans; Mobile Hotspot speeds reduced to 3 Mbps when on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps when on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE (only after 25 GB/mo 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE hotspot data on 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, and after 50 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE hotspot data on the 5G Get More plan).

8May require the purchase of additional Wi-Fi extenders

950% off 5G Home Internet: Save 50% off when you combine your plan with 5G Do More, 5G Play More or 5G Get More plan. With Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. One month promo credit applied via bill credit over 1-2 billing cycles. Subject to VZW Agmts and credit approval.

10Offer for new and existing business customers only who sign up for qualifying plans. Existing customers are eligible with an upgrade or a new line, as applicable. Customers with LTE BI at the 50 Mbps speed tier OR 5G BI at the 400 Mbps speed tier and Business Unlimited Pro plan (at least 1 line) are eligible for a total credit of $80/mo, all other combinations of service plans are eligible for a total credit of $40/mo. Offer fulfilled as a credit to your Verizon account. Credit is fulfilled at an account level and only one promotional credit is allowed per account. Discount is applied once both services are activated. All discounts apply as long as Verizon provides & business maintains both services at the qualifying levels. Limited time offer.

11Guarantee applies to the base Internet monthly access fee, excluding applicable taxes, fees and equipment charges. Terms apply.

12Public Wifi speeds from March 2021 based on Opensignal independent analysis of measurements recorded during the period December 19, 2020 – March 19, 2021 © Opensignal Limited.

