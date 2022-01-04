Judicate West Welcomes Judge Judy H. Hersher to Sacramento Neutral Line-up

SACRAMENTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Judy H. Hersher to its exclusive roster of neutrals. She is based in the Sacramento office and is available for mediations, arbitrations and private judging and Special Master assignments statewide.



“With her 37 years of combined experience as a trial lawyer representing both sides and judicial officer, Judge Hersher has litigated and tried cases in many facets of the law. She has earned a reputation for being intelligent, fair, firm, and thorough, and she has been recognized by numerous organizations throughout her career for her success. Her experiences, both on and off the bench, carry over into the private sector, and we are excited to welcome a neutral of her skill and veneration to the Judicate West team,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

With more than 20 years of experience on the Sacramento County Superior Court bench, Judge Hersher has presided over hundreds of civil litigation matters, including business and corporate disputes, professional and medical malpractice and negligence, elder abuse, Medicare fraud, employment, eminent domain, personal injury and property damage, wrongful death, environmental, insurance and civil rights. Before being sworn to the bench by then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2000, she was a litigation partner with Downey Brand LLP and a member of the firm’s Executive Committee.

Judge Hersher has earned numerous awards and accolades for her outstanding career on the bench. She received “Judge of the Year” from the American Board of Trial Advocates, Sacramento Region in 2017; the Capital City Trial Lawyers Association in 2015; and the Sacramento County Bar Association in 2012. She has also received the Women Lawyers of Sacramento’s “Frances Newell Carr Achievement Award” in 2003; the Unity Bar Community Service Award in 2011; the Sacramento County Humanitarian Award in 2000; and the Bayard Rustin Award for promotion of equality and civil rights in 1995.

Judge Hersher is a frequent instructor and lecturer on civil law and trial issues, and she has served on the committee that drafts and revises Civil Jury Instruction for the state of California for nine years. She has co-authored the California Civil Jury Instruction Handbook for Thomson Reuters between 2014-2018 and has published numerous articles on civil litigation. She received her J.D. from the University of California, Davis (1984), her M.A. from Georgetown University (1975) and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the State University of New York, Albany (1972).

