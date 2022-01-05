Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2021 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 0.2% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 58.8% Compared to 2020)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of December 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For December 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 4.1%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 18.9%, 11.2% and 3.2%, respectively, while the Guadalajara airport presented a decrease of 4.7%.

We do not know the impact that the new "Omicron" variant of the COVID-19 virus could have on national and international travel restrictions, or how it could affect the volume of passenger traffic at the fourteen airports of GAP.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-21 % Change Jan - Dec 19 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Guadalajara 911.7 901.3 (1.1 %) 10,495.8 8,540.2 (18.6 %) Tijuana* 519.0 643.5 24.0 % 5,979.7 6,891.3 15.2 % Los Cabos 161.5 197.8 22.5 % 1,915.7 2,020.4 5.5 % Puerto Vallarta 166.2 199.2 19.8 % 1,839.3 1,848.5 0.5 % Montego Bay 0.9 0.0 (100.0 %) 9.2 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 182.3 146.2 (19.8 %) 2,056.9 1,487.1 (27.7 %) Hermosillo 159.7 155.9 (2.3 %) 1,803.8 1,457.9 (19.2 %) Mexicali 110.4 117.7 6.6 % 1,191.9 1,088.4 (8.7 %) Morelia 51.9 56.7 9.4 % 478.8 541.0 13.0 % La Paz 88.7 93.5 5.4 % 995.4 901.8 (9.4 %) Kingston 1.5 0.1 (95.3 %) 3.2 1.2 (62.8 %) Aguascalientes 57.0 66.8 17.2 % 635.2 582.8 (8.2 %) Los Mochis 33.8 39.2 16.1 % 384.4 358.3 (6.8 %) Manzanillo 8.7 10.0 15.0 % 95.3 86.8 (9.0 %) Total 2,453.2 2,628.0 7.1 % 27,884.8 25,805.6 (7.5 %)

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-21 % Change Jan - Dec 19 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Guadalajara 427.5 374.7 (12.4 %) 4,350.5 3,702.7 (14.9 %) Tijuana* 333.4 370.2 11.0 % 2,946.1 2,786.6 (5.4 %) Los Cabos 361.7 384.2 6.2 % 3,693.4 3,529.2 (4.4 %) Puerto Vallarta 353.5 337.4 (4.6 %) 3,212.5 2,271.5 (29.3 %) Montego Bay 448.5 341.1 (23.9 %) 4,698.4 2,581.9 (45.0 %) Guanajuato 69.5 69.5 0.0 % 698.9 631.9 (9.6 %) Hermosillo 6.9 7.6 11.2 % 70.2 102.1 45.3 % Mexicali 0.7 0.7 9.1 % 6.9 5.6 (18.8 %) Morelia 42.8 42.5 (0.6 %) 418.9 406.1 (3.1 %) La Paz 0.9 1.8 95.3 % 12.8 18.3 43.2 % Kingston 172.7 108.6 (37.1 %) 405.5 829.3 104.5 % Aguascalientes 22.0 21.6 (2.1 %) 223.2 210.6 (5.7 %) Los Mochis 0.5 0.7 33.3 % 6.9 9.4 35.6 % Manzanillo 10.2 8.2 (19.6 %) 79.4 46.5 (41.4 %) Total 2,250.7 2,068.7 (8.1 %) 20,823.8 17,131.6 (17.7 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-21 % Change Jan - Dec 19 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,339.1 1,275.9 (4.7 %) 14,846.3 12,243.0 (17.5 %) Tijuana* 852.5 1,013.8 18.9 % 8,925.9 9,677.9 8.4 % Los Cabos 523.2 582.0 11.2 % 5,609.1 5,549.6 (1.1 %) Puerto Vallarta 519.7 536.5 3.2 % 5,051.9 4,120.0 (18.4 %) Montego Bay 449.4 341.1 (24.1 %) 4,707.7 2,581.9 (45.2 %) Guanajuato 251.8 215.7 (14.3 %) 2,755.8 2,119.0 (23.1 %) Hermosillo 166.5 163.5 (1.8 %) 1,874.1 1,559.9 (16.8 %) Mexicali 111.1 118.5 6.7 % 1,198.8 1,094.0 (8.7 %) Morelia 94.7 99.3 4.9 % 897.8 947.1 5.5 % La Paz 89.6 95.2 6.3 % 1,008.1 920.0 (8.7 %) Kingston 174.2 108.6 (37.6 %) 408.7 830.5 103.2 % Aguascalientes 79.0 88.4 11.9 % 858.4 793.4 (7.6 %) Los Mochis 34.3 39.9 16.4 % 391.3 367.7 (6.0 %) Manzanillo 18.9 18.2 (3.7 %) 174.7 133.3 (23.7 %) Total 4,704.0 4,696.7 (0.2 %) 48,708.5 42,937.2 (11.8 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-21 % Change Jan - Dec 19 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Tijuana 328.4 367.5 11.9 % 2,897.9 2,754.3 (5.0 %)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1ST to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-20 Dec-21 % Change Jan-Dec 20 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Guadalajara 630.0 901.3 43.1 % 5,768.1 8,540.2 48.1 % Tijuana* 516.9 643.5 24.5 % 4,597.3 6,891.3 49.9 % Los Cabos 147.6 197.8 34.0 % 1,215.3 2,020.4 66.2 % Puerto Vallarta 112.8 199.2 76.5 % 951.5 1,848.5 94.3 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 113.6 146.2 28.7 % 1,051.5 1,487.1 41.4 % Hermosillo 97.1 155.9 60.5 % 939.4 1,457.9 55.2 % Mexicali 79.4 117.7 48.3 % 690.9 1,088.4 57.5 % Morelia 45.3 56.7 25.2 % 387.3 541.0 39.7 % La Paz 68.1 93.5 37.3 % 566.5 901.8 59.2 % Kingston 0.0 0.1 173.1 % 1.4 1.2 (14.0 %) Aguascalientes 38.9 66.8 71.8 % 356.0 582.8 63.7 % Los Mochis 29.0 39.2 35.1 % 211.2 358.3 69.6 % Manzanillo 5.6 10.0 79.7 % 49.1 86.8 76.6 % Total 1,884.5 2,628.0 39.5 % 16,786.6 25,805.6 53.7 %

International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-20 Dec-21 % Change Jan-Dec 20 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Guadalajara 286.4 374.7 30.8 % 2,357.5 3,702.7 57.1 % Tijuana* 173.9 370.2 112.8 % 1,719.3 2,786.6 62.1 % Los Cabos 198.4 384.2 93.7 % 1,848.9 3,529.2 90.9 % Puerto Vallarta 135.1 337.4 149.7 % 1,584.6 2,271.5 43.4 % Montego Bay 122.0 341.1 179.5 % 1,609.6 2,581.9 60.4 % Guanajuato 41.5 69.5 67.3 % 336.2 631.9 87.9 % Hermosillo 6.7 7.6 13.1 % 44.8 102.1 127.7 % Mexicali 0.3 0.7 160.6 % 2.3 5.6 142.7 % Morelia 31.6 42.5 34.6 % 244.0 406.1 66.4 % La Paz 0.9 1.8 98.0 % 6.6 18.3 177.1 % Kingston 57.5 108.6 88.7 % 628.0 829.3 32.0 % Aguascalientes 17.4 21.6 23.9 % 119.5 210.6 76.2 % Los Mochis 0.3 0.7 112.7 % 2.4 9.4 286.9 % Manzanillo 1.7 8.2 370.9 % 37.1 46.5 25.3 % Total 1,073.9 2,068.7 92.6 % 10,541.0 17,131.6 62.5 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-20 Dec-21 % Change Jan-Dec 20 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Guadalajara 916.4 1,275.9 39.2 % 8,125.6 12,243.0 50.7 % Tijuana* 690.9 1,013.8 46.7 % 6,316.6 9,677.9 53.2 % Los Cabos 346.0 582.0 68.2 % 3,064.2 5,549.6 81.1 % Puerto Vallarta 247.9 536.5 116.4 % 2,536.1 4,120.0 62.5 % Montego Bay 122.0 341.1 179.5 % 1,610.6 2,581.9 60.3 % Guanajuato 155.1 215.7 39.0 % 1,387.7 2,119.0 52.7 % Hermosillo 103.9 163.5 57.4 % 984.2 1,559.9 58.5 % Mexicali 79.7 118.5 48.7 % 693.2 1,094.0 57.8 % Morelia 76.9 99.3 29.0 % 631.3 947.1 50.0 % La Paz 69.0 95.2 38.0 % 573.1 920.0 60.5 % Kingston 57.6 108.6 88.7 % 629.4 830.5 31.9 % Aguascalientes 56.3 88.4 57.0 % 475.6 793.4 66.8 % Los Mochis 29.3 39.9 36.0 % 213.6 367.7 72.1 % Manzanillo 7.3 18.2 149.3 % 86.2 133.3 54.6 % Total 2,958.4 4,696.7 58.8 % 27,327.5 42,937.2 57.1 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Dec-20 Dec-21 % Change Jan-Dec 20 Jan-Dec 21 % Change Tijuana 171.9 367.5 113.8 % 1,705.7 2,754.3 61.5 %

Highlights for the period:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during December 2021 increased by 23.9% compared to December 2020; load factors for the month went from 67.5% in December 2020 to 76.4% in December 2021.





New routes:



Guadalajara – Madrid: Aeromexico

Puerto Vallarta – Victoria: Swoop Los Cabos – Toronto: Swoop Kingston – Toronto: Swoop Montego Bay – Newark: Frontier





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.