Stockholm, Sweden, January 5, 2022

Immunicum Transfers Patent Rights for Modified Adenovirus to Elicera Therapeutics

Immunicum AB (“Immunicum” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, today announced to transfer the ownership of patent US 9,017,672 B2 to Elicera Therapeutics AB. The patent is currently out-licensed to Elicera and covers a modified adenovirus that improves gene delivery and tumor cell killing efficiency.

Under the terms of the agreement, Elicera will grant a world-wide non-exclusive license to Immunicum for the purpose of using the viral vector to label immune cells or tumor cells with exogenous antigens for therapeutic purposes. Any prior agreements between the companies related to the patent, including mutual royalties, have been terminated.

The remuneration for the transfer of the patent from Immunicum to Elicera is an upfront payment of 175,000 EUR with an additional annual payment of 25,000 EUR over the next three years, excluding potential milestone payments according to the terms of the agreement in connection to conclusion of future clinical studies.

“We are happy to enable Elicera to strengthen its patent position for its lead program while maintaining the rights to use the vector for Immunicum’s own therapeutic purposes,” stated Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum. “The means generated through this transaction will be allocated to further strengthen our own technology basis and advance our product pipeline.”

