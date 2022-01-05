Elemica CEO Recognized as one of the best CEOs of 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica’s receipt of a third Comparably award reinforces that strong leadership has positioned this company for a successful future.



“Elemica excels at creating powerful connections within organization’s supply chains,” Elemica CEO David Muse commented. “Providing our clients with a top tier service starts with an outstanding team. This is a proud moment for me to represent an elite group of individuals here at Elemica. I am so humbled by this recognition from an extraordinarily talented team, and I am grateful for all the hard work our “Elemicans” have put in to get us to where we are today.”

The Comparably Awards are proffered each year based on employee input. A significant minimum sample of respondents is required to ensure a representative picture of the surveyed organization. During the Comparably assessment, the organization asks more than 50 questions about the respondent company, measuring nearly 20 core metrics of corporate culture.

“Comparably Awards are based solely on millions of anonymous employee sentiment ratings across multiple categories,” said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. “This allows us to get an accurate picture of what it's truly like to work at tens of thousands of companies. The Best CEOs recognizes leaders like Elemica's David Muse for being ranked as top-notch by all employees within their organization. We hope that CEOs such as David will be a strong example of leadership for others to learn from in the future.”

