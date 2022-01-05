Xos, Inc. Names Transportation Leader Scott Zion as Director of Medium Duty Vehicles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced it has named Scott Zion as Director of Medium Duty Vehicles. Mr. Zion will be responsible for the strategy and execution of Xos’ medium-duty division focused on Class 6 and 7 Xos vehicles.



Prior to Xos, Mr. Zion was previously Assistant General Manager at Hino Motors Manufacturing USA, Inc. where he was responsible for helping Hino electrify their vehicles for the U.S. market. Before that, Mr. Zion was Chief Engineer of the MaxxPro family of vehicles at Navistar. Mr. Zion has also held engineering roles at TZ Limited, Visteon, and Ford. At Xos, Mr. Zion will head up the company’s medium-duty division and build out the team working on design and manufacturing of the vehicles. He will report to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dakota Semler.

“We’re thrilled that Scott has joined our growing engineering organization,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos. “Scott brings a breadth of knowledge from his decades of engineering experience working in automotive for other power players like Hino, Navistar, and Ford and we look forward to our growth under his leadership of our medium-duty division.”

Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 commercial electric vehicles and powertrains, and provides charging infrastructure and fleet management software for fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

