Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference, taking place virtually from January 10-13, 2022.



Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf, will provide an overview of the company, which will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. EST on Monday, January 10, 2022. A link to the archived webcast will be available at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan M. Nugent

Stern IR

212.698.8698

jonathan.nugent@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Amanda Sellers

VERGE Scientific Communications

301.332.5574

asellers@vergescientific.com

Company Contact:

Ellen Lubman

Chief Business Officer

Werewolf Therapeutics

elubman@werewolftx.com