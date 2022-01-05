DAXOR ANNOUNCES KEY MILESTONES ACHIEVED FOR MULTICENTER BVA-100® STUDY IN HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

Patient Enrollment Complete and Data Analysis Commences with Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis Technology

Oak Ridge, TN, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces patient enrollment is complete and data analysis is underway in preparation for publication of the multi-center observational prospective study utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer, “BVA”) technology in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. NYU Langone Health, Wake Forest School of Medicine and OHSU have been enrolling subjects since the onset of the pandemic.

Dr. Jan Bakker, MD, PhD, NYU Langone Health, and principal investigator, initiated this multi-center prospective study utilizing the BVA-100 blood test to understand fluid imbalances in COVID-19 patients as a result of initial research and recent data published in the journal Critical Care. The study, titled “Blood volume and albumin transudation in critically-ill COVID-19 patients,” showed that COVID-19 patients suffer from significant capillary damage and blood volume deficits that care teams became aware of only through the use of the Daxor BVA-100 blood test.

“BVA is the only test that provides a unique measure of capillary permeability via its albumin tracer, an important insight into SARS-CoV-2 pathophysiology,” said Jan Bakker, MD, PhD, NYU Langone Health. “With patient enrollment complete and data analysis underway, we aim to show that the implications of COVID as an endothelial disease utilizing this measure along with precise measurement of total blood, red cell and plasma volume could help guide the care of COVID-19 patients, thus promoting better treatment of these patients.”

Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer of Daxor, stated, “Accurate volume assessment allows for individualized care, ensuring circulatory integrity and optimal tissue perfusion. Our BVA technology provides clinicians with precise volume measurement superior to commonly used indirect estimates. We believe the study results will further validate and broaden the need for blood volume analysis to optimize treatment and improve outcomes for patients.”

About Blood Volume Analysis and the BVA-100®

Daxor is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, utilized by major healthcare systems in the United States. Blood volume analysis is an important measure of health, surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. In a randomized control trial (RCT) published in 2011 in the journal Shock, patients at a Level-1 trauma center ICU suffering predominantly from ARDS/sepsis/septic shock/hemorrhagic shock who received BVA-guided care showed significant benefits including a 66% lower mortality rate (P<0.03), reducing mortality from 24% to 8%. Analysis showed 44% of BVA test results led to a change in treatment strategy (P=0.004) that care teams would not have performed absent the data from the BVA volume status measure.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology enhances hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved multiple measures of patient outcomes. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.