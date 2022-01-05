Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion during the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event.



Details for the panel discussions are below:

Title: Patient Advocacy: Honing the Skill for Crossover Communications between Patients and Stakeholders Date: Thursday, January 6, 2022 Time: 2:00 PM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci3/panel10/2456850

A live audio webcast and replay of the panel discussion will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

Members of Soleno’s management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the event.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

