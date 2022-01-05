Verisk Earns Sixth Consecutive Great Place to Work Certification™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, leading global data analytics provider Verisk (NASDAQ: VRSK) is Certified™ in the United States by Great Place to Work. Based on employee feedback, the certification honors Verisk for its outstanding workplace culture.



Verisk’s certification is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which employees across the organization reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders. The survey found that 83% of Verisk teammates say it is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at the average U.S.-based company, and 92% agree that new employees are made to feel welcome.

“I’d like to thank each one of our more than 9,000 colleagues for earning this honor once again. The actions we each take daily, on behalf of our customers and colleagues, is a cornerstone of our culture,” said Sunita Holzer, Verisk’s Chief Human Relations Officer. “One way we learn from our colleagues is through engagement surveys, which are the centerpiece of a continuous loop of engagement, feedback, action and change. The responses inform everything from professional development opportunities to wellness programs to empower team members to reach their full potential.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Verisk is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Opportunity, Wellness, Resilience and Giving Back

Focused on nurturing an inclusive environment and continually striving to develop a diverse and collaborative workforce, Verisk supports professional development by encouraging certification and continuing professional education in multiple disciplines. To promote the physical, mental and financial well-being of team members, Verisk provides a wide array of wellness programs and resources to help them achieve optimal health through good nutrition and exercise routines; greater emotional, psychological and social balance in their lives; and financial security for meeting day-to-day needs and long-term goals. These include online well-being classes such as high intensity training, meditation, yoga and mindfulness so that employees can practice from the comfort of their homes. Verisk also offers opportunities for paid time off to focus on wellness, such as its annual Well-being Day, an enterprise-wide day off for employees to exercise self-care in whatever way they prefer.

To support the causes its team is passionate about, Verisk encourages teammates to participate in Volunteer Week, dedicating time for charitable organizations and initiatives during the work week. During the eighth annual Volunteer Week, participants across 15 countries spent more than 2,500 hours volunteering in homeless shelters and city parks, building and repairing homes, stocking food pantries and engaging in many other service activities.

Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in the United Kingdom, Spain and India. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace in Tech and a center for Excellence in Wellbeing. Verisk was also honored on the UK Best Workplaces, Spain Best Workplaces and Malaga’s Best Workplaces lists. In addition, Verisk was named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

