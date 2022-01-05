Outdoor Voices Chooses HiOperator to Accommodate Surge in Customer Service Inquiries During Busiest Season of the Year

DALLAS, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiOperator , a scalable customer service-as-a-service solution, today announces its partnership with Outdoor Voices , the brand on a mission to get the world #DoingThings with activewear and Recreationalist inspiration. HiOperator onboarded Outdoor Voices in just three days to help accommodate customer tickets for the retailer’s busiest day of the year, Blue Friday – the Friday before Black Friday.



A tech-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) company, HiOperator combines automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and highly empathetic U.S.-based customer service agents. The unique pairing drives its success: Automation ensures the small, but essential, details (i.e., notes, refunds, replacements) are not forgotten, while the human element ensures authentic interaction with customers.

HiOperator’s technology positions the customer service-as-a-service company to uniquely support retail businesses. Over the last year, the startup has gained multiple new retail clients with many additional logos showing interest and initiating engagement. With quickly adaptable and scalable agents and technology, HiOperator was able to immediately support Outdoor Voices as they forecasted a major increase in customer service inquiries over the holiday season.

In mid-November, Outdoor Voices’ customer tickets surged from an average of 200 per day to over 1,000 per day. To support the influx in customer service tickets, HiOperator completed 20% of the customer service tickets and will continue to expand support. Outdoor Voices expects to maintain about 400 per day for the remaining holiday season.

“At HiOperator, we recognize that companies like Outdoor Voices need extra support when it comes to customer service, and we know exactly how to balance the use of technology with empathetic human agents to meet customer needs in a high quality way,” said Liz Tsai, CEO and founder of HiOperator. “Outdoor Voices has seen tremendous sales, and we are proud to be a partner as they continue to see sales and customer inquiries spike during the holiday season.”

“As we approached our busiest day of the year, we knew we needed to find a way to maintain great customer service, and HiOperator did just that,” said Danielle King, Customer Experience Lead at Outdoor Voices. “We came to HiOperator only a few days before our Blue Friday event, and the team did an exceptional job getting everything onboarded in only three days. We’ve already seen tremendous success and are looking forward to continuing services throughout the holiday season and after.”

Outdoor Voices plans to continue to work with HiOperator to provide their clients with world class, complete, and quick customer service. By working in close partnership together and leveraging technology and empathic U.S. agents, HiOperator looks forward to its continued partnership with Outdoor Voices.

About HiOperator

HiOperator, a customer service-as-a-service solution that allows businesses to handle client tickets faster and more accurately through the power of human and AI technology. By pairing AI technology with its highly empathic, US-based customer service agents, HiOperator can resolve client tickets faster, more accurately and more securely. Its services are cost-competitive, as it charges per ticket and has low monthly minimums. This also allows it to quickly scale to meet client needs during retail's busiest seasons.

About Outdoor Voices:

Outdoor Voices is an activewear brand that is on a mission to get the world moving.

By freeing fitness from performance and bringing play back into everyday life, we are building a community of Recreational enthusiasts who believe that #DoingThings — moving your body and having fun with friends — is the surest way to a happy and healthy life. For more information about Outdoor Voices, visit www.outdoorvoices.com . Follow Outdoor Voices on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @outdoorvoices.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for HiOperator

hyoung@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 X234