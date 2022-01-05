GlobalFoundries Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

MALTA, N.Y., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 4:30pm U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST) following the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 4:30pm U.S. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Interested parties may join the scheduled conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1-877-788-0411 Outside the U.S.: 1-615-489-8522 Participant Passcode: 8285067

The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call will be available on GF’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the GF Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the call.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries® Inc. (GF®) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.