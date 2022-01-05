Saniona to participate in multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences

Swedish English

PRESS RELEASE

January 5, 2022

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that it will present at multiple upcoming virtual investor conferences. Details are as follows:

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event (Panel and 1:1 Meetings)

Date/Time: 6 January 2022, 2:00 p.m. ET / 20.00 CET

Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO

Panel Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci3/panel10/2456850

Aktiespararna Digital Share Evening

Date/Time: 12 January 2022, 1:00pm ET / 19.00 CET

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Website Link: https://www.aktiespararna.se/aktiviteter/digitala-aktiekvallen-12-januari-2022

HC Andersen Capital Company Introduction

Date/Time: 19 January 2022, 9:00 a.m. ET / 15.00 CET

Presenter: Rami Levin, President and CEO

Webcast Link: https://hcandersencapital643.clickmeeting.com/saniona-company-introduction/register

Aktieportföljen Live

Date/Time: 8 February 2022, 8:45 a.m. ET / 14.45 CET

Presenter: Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer

Website Link: Not yet available

As presenting times and live webcast links become available, they will be shared on the Saniona website in the Events & Presentations section: https://ir.saniona.com/events-and-presentations. Live webcasts will be available at the links provided. Subsequently, the recorded webcast events will be archived for approximately 90 days on Saniona’s website.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:45 CET on 5 January 2022.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE™, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona’s proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at http://www.saniona.com.

Attachment