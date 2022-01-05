Worldline - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

English French

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA Name and address of the Company : River Ouest 80 Quai Voltaire 95870 Bezons (code ISIN FR 0011981968)





Date d’arrêté des informations







Declaration date Nombre total d’actions composant le capital







Total number of shares Nombre total de droits de vote











Total number of voting rights 30/12/2021 280 484 817







280,484,817 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 317 952 770







Number of theoretical voting rights : 317 952 770

* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights





