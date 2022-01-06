Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the 24th Annual ICR Conference being held virtually from Monday, January 10, 2022 through Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Beth Gerstein, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Company’s management team will meet with investors during the conference.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com and will remain available for 90 days following the event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 15 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts: