Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Upcoming December Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in upcoming investor events.

On December 3, 2025, the Company will participate in NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets’ 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference being held at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida. Management will host a presentation at 1:00pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day. An archived replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Website and on Channelchek.com for one year following the event.

On December 11, 2025, the Company will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Consumer Conference being held virtually. Management will host a fireside chat at 11:15am ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed here or at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor relations website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. . An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

