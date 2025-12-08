Brilliant Earth and Ring Pop Launch Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of an exclusive collection in partnership with Ring Pop®, the iconic candy brand from Bazooka Brands™, that has defined playground proposals and childhood memories for generations. Released today, this limited-edition collection reimagines the nostalgic treat as statement-making fine jewelry, featuring vibrant colored natural and lab-grown gemstones set in Brilliant Earth's signature Secret Halo setting.

The collaboration captures the joy and whimsy of Ring Pop's instantly recognizable oversized gem-shaped candy, translating its bold, cheerful aesthetic into wearable luxury. Each of the five rings in the capsule features gemstones carefully selected to mirror Ring Pop's classic colorways, from electric blues to vibrant pinks, and set in 14k gold with Brilliant Earth's hidden halo design. The partnership’s playful spirit is evident in every detail, honoring the candy’s unapologetically fun spirit while elevating it into fine jewelry worthy of life's most meaningful moments.

For millennials and Gen Z consumers who grew up treasuring Ring Pop® as their first "engagement ring," the collection offers a meaningful way to revisit that feeling of play while celebrating authentic milestones. The design balances nostalgia with modernity, creating eye-catching rings that are both joyful and elevated, and crafted with Brilliant Earth’s attention to quality and design.

"At Brilliant Earth, we believe jewelry should feel joyful and personal — which is exactly what makes this partnership so special. Ring Pop® captures the nostalgia of wearing your first ring, and we're bringing that feeling full circle with a limited-edition collection designed for the milestones that matter now," said Pamela Catlett, Chief Brand Officer at Brilliant Earth.

"Ring Pop® has always been a symbol of celebration," said Joanna Firestone, Director of Marketing at Bazooka Brands. "This partnership invites consumers to experience our brand and celebrate life’s moments with even more joy and sophistication. Brilliant Earth did an incredible job taking our top-selling Ring Pop® flavors and transforming them into a playful collection of chic and timeless jewels. This capsule collection embodies the powerful nostalgia of our brand and showcases an evolution of how our consumers can carry us forward."

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 17 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT BAZOOKA BRANDS™

Bazooka Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum.

ABOUT RING POP®

Ring Pop® is the iconic wearable candy that’s been delighting kids and adults alike since the 1980s. Known for its bold colors, fun gem-shaped design, and long-lasting fruity flavors, Ring Pop® turns candy into an experience. Whether it's a party favor, a sweet treat, or a playful accessory, Ring Pop® brings joy, flavor, and a touch of pop-culture fun to every occasion.

