SurgePays Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

BARTLETT, Tenn., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company providing essential financial services and prepaid products to the underbanked population, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead their comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with the team at SurgePays to build upon their investor relations and shareholder communication program designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community.

Brian Prenoveau, CFA, Managing Director at MZ North America, will assist SurgePays in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors.

SurgePays omnichannel marketplace software enables community corner stores to become tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods by providing essential financial services and products to these communities at a grass roots level.

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO, SurgePays, Inc. said, "We are excited about the direction of the company and the progress we are making across our fintech blockchain and mobile broadband offerings," said Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO, SurgePays, Inc. "As the 2022 year begins, we are laser focused on driving revenue growth and maximizing shareholder value. We believe that having MZ as a partner to broaden our message to the investment community will be integral to achieving a fair valuation to reflect our accomplishments. We look forward to working with Brian and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the multiple avenues to drive growth and building long-term value for our shareholders."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one‐stop‐shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a B2B fintech company focused on the underbanked community. The Company's blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The neighborhood stores are profit partners that provide a multichannel distribution network for SurgePays to deliver consumer products, allow cash to digital currency conversions as well as capture data and build a loyal consumer base. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

