Exel Industries : Calendar 2022

English French

PRESS RELEASE Paris, January 06th, 2022

Calendar 2022

Dates of upcoming releases for fiscal year 2020-2021

1st quarter sales January 25, 2022 (after the closing of trading) Shareholders’ general meeting February 08, 2022 2nd quarter sales April 26, 2022 (after the closing of trading) Half-year results May 31, 2022 (before the opening of trading) 3rd quarter sales July 26, 2022 (after the closing of trading) 4th quarter sales October 27, 2022 (after the closing of trading) Full-year results December 20, 2022 (before the opening of trading)

About EXEL Industries :

EXEL Industries is a French family-owned group that designs, manufactures and markets capital equipment and provides associated services that enable its customers to improve efficiency and productivity or enhance their well-being while achieving their CSR objectives.

Driven by an innovation strategy for over 60 years, EXEL Industries has based its development on innovative ideas designed to offer customers unique, efficient, competitive and user-friendly products.

Since its inception, the Group has recorded significant growth in each of its markets through both organic growth and corporate acquisitions, underpinned by a stable shareholder base guided by a long-term development strategy.

EXEL Industries employs approximately 3,546 permanent employees spread across 27 countries and five continents. The Group posted FY 2020-2021 sales of €877 million.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (symbol: EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)

Press release available on www.exel-industries.com .

Yves Belegaud



Group Chief Executive Oﬃcer



Yves.belegaud@exel-industries.com Thomas Germain



CFO/Financial Communication

direction.communication@exel-industries.com

2.13.0.0

2.13.0.0

2.13.0.0

Attachment