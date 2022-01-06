IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Gamechangers LIVE Interview with Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. CEO Joshua Bartch

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Joshua Bartch, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NF.F), a biotechnology and digital technology company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction, recently appeared on Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series putting a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and sharing perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners.



The broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, is available for on-demand viewing on Gamechangers LIVE.

During the interview, Bartch discussed his background as an entrepreneur spanning multiple successful ventures across a variety of industries.

“I ended up going to college at Colorado State University, and that’s really where I had my introduction into the entrepreneurial world and co-founded my first company, AudioTranscriptionist.com,” Bartch said. “The principle that I’ve looked at overall throughout my career is identifying problems – whether big or small – and then trying to find a practical solution. It’s a pretty simple concept, but, for me, it’s worked fairly well… You don’t need to know how to do it. You just need to identify the problem and find incredibly smart people who can accomplish the task with you and believe in the same vision that you do.”

“After [taking a multi-million-dollar exit from AudioTranscriptionist.com], I segued into the cannabis industry and went on to found a company by the name of Doctor’s Orders in Denver, Colorado. I was actually issued and granted the third legal medical cannabis license in the state,” he continued. “I had no experience in retail, cannabis, or, really, business at all… It was an interesting experience, for sure, but that was the beginning of the [Colorado cannabis] business. There was just this huge evolution and ebbs and flows. Every week there was a new regulation… It was incredibly difficult to navigate while learning how to operate these businesses as well.”

In 2014, Bartch co-founded Cannabase.io, the U.S.’s most significant and sophisticated legal cannabis wholesale platform. After successful exits from both Doctor’s Orders and Cannabase.io, he and his Mydecine co-founders turned their attention toward their next challenge.

“We got together and looked at this re-emerging field of psychedelics. It’s not new stuff, but it’s re-emerging due to regulatory changes and more acceptance and data coming to the mainstream,” Bartch added. “We determined what our approach needed to be, and we founded Mydecine.”

Throughout the interview, Bartch continued to examine his entrepreneurial journey, including the unique challenges he’s faced operating businesses in nascent and rapidly evolving industries.

Learn more by viewing the full interview on Gamechangers LIVE.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first-and-second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2020 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of innovations in the mental health and treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's business model combines clinical trials and data outcome, technology, scientific and regulatory expertise, focusing on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other novel molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential.

By collaborating with some of the world’s foremost authorities connected by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly fast-track the development of new medicines across its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we treat mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group's vision is to bridge the current gap between what the cognitive healthcare system currently provides with the needs of the patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with international offices in Leiden, Netherlands.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Mydecine.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

