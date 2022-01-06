French English





PRESS RELEASE





06/01/2022

Financial calendar 2022



LACROIX announces its schedule of financial publications for the year 2022 (after market close):

4th quarter & full-year 2021 revenue : 14 February 2022

: 14 February 2022 Full-year results 2021 : 23 March 2022

: 23 March 2022 Shareholders Meeting: 6 May 2022

6 May 2022 1st quarter 2022 revenue : 9 May 2022

: 9 May 2022 2nd quarter & half-year 2022 revenue : 25 August 2022

: 25 August 2022 Half-year results 2022 : 29 September 2022

: 29 September 2022 3rd quarter 2022 revenue: 7 November 2022

Find financial information in our Investors’ Zone

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.

As a publicly-listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €441 million in 2020, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialise robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.

