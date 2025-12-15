



15/12/2025

Financial calendar 2026

LACROIX announces its schedule of financial publications for the year 2026 (after market close):

4th quarter & full-year 2025 : 10 February 2026

: 10 February 2026 Full-year results 2025: 31 March 2026

31 March 2026 1st quarter 2026 revenue : 11 May 2026

: 11 May 2026 2nd quarter & half-year 2026 revenue : 23 July 2026

: 23 July 2026 Half-year results 2026 : 30 September 2026

: 30 September 2026 3rd quarter 2026 revenue: 2 novembre 2026

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to creating simpler, more sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems through electronic equipment and connected technologies that are useful, robust, and secure.

A family-owned mid-sized company listed on the stock exchange, with revenue of €636 million in 2024, LACROIX combines innovation agility, industrialization capability, advanced technological expertise, and a long-term vision to address environmental and societal challenges through its two activities: Electronics and Environment.

Through its Electronics activity, LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment and industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) for the automotive, industrial, smart home and building (HBAS), aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. As the Group’s industrial foundation, the Electronics activity ranks among the Top 50 global and Top 10 European electronic manufacturing service providers.

Through its Environment activity, LACROIX also provides electronic equipment and industrial IoT solutions to optimize and secure the management of water and energy infrastructures (HVAC installations, smart grids, and public lighting networks).

