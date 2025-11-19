LACROIX : Southern Europe, a strong growth driver for LACROIX’s Environment activity







Southern Europe, a strong growth driver

for LACROIX’s Environment activity

In recent years, Southern Europe has faced growing water stress and an increasing number of flooding events, keeping the need for water networks modernization firmly in the spotlight.

Spain and Italy launched ambitious recovery plans in 2021 aimed at transforming key sectors of their economies, including the enhancement of their critical infrastructure networks.

The Spanish PERTE program (Proyectos Estratégicos para la Recuperación y Transformación Económica) and Italy’s PNRR (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza) have released European funds to support transformation projects focused on ecological transition, accelerating innovation and the digitalization of drinking water and wastewater infrastructure networks.

These plans have significantly boosted demand for LACROIX’s connected and cyber-secure solutions, enabling the Environment activity to deliver outstanding performance in Spain and Italy: its revenue is expected to have doubled in two years, from around €8 million in 2023 to nearly €16 million projected for fiscal year 2025.

LACROIX ideally positioned to capture growing demand in Spain and Italy

LACROIX, established with local subsidiaries in Spain and Italy, has developed a solid and trusted relationship with its clients across the Southern European markets.

Its offer, regularly upgraded and fully compliant with European regulations, covers the entire scope of smart water and wastewater network management from measurement sensors to cloud-based supervision platforms, and automated cybersecurity management solutions.

LACROIX’s products and services enable remote monitoring of networks and water quality through the transmission of reliable and secure data. These solutions generate tangible financial savings, by reducing both energy and water consumption, as well as operating costs, notably by minimizing the need for on-site interventions.

They also help address water stress and support the preservation of natural resources by monitoring and controlling wastewater discharges into the environment.

Thanks to LACROIX’s industrial capabilities, particularly its Symbiose factory in Beaupréau-en-Mauges (France), the Spanish and Italian subsidiaries have demonstrated exemplary responsiveness, meeting rising demand without affecting delivery times.

“The doubling of our revenue in just two years across these key markets confirms the relevance of our positioning and the trust our customers place in our connected and cyber-secure solutions for intelligent water cycle management. It is thanks to our strong local presence and industrial support capabilities that our teams have been able to fully seize the opportunities created by the recovery plans”, adds Vincent Bedouin, Chairman and CEO of LACROIX.

About LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable, and safer environments, LACROIX supports its customers in developing more sustainable living ecosystems, thanks to useful, robust, and secure electronic equipment and connected technologies.

As a listed, family-owned midcap with a €636 million revenue in 2024, LACROIX combines agile innovation, industrialization capacity, cutting-edge technological know-how and a long-term vision to meet environmental and societal challenges through its activities: Electronics and Environment.

Ranked among the TOP 50 worldwide and TOP 10 European EMS, the activity Electronics, the Group's industrial backbone, designs and manufactures industrial IoT solutions (hardware, software, and cloud) and electronic equipment for the automotive, industrial, connected homes and buildings (HBAS), avionics and defense, and healthcare sectors.

Through its activity Environment, LACROIX also supplies secure and connected electronic equipment and IoT solutions to optimize the management of water networks, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installations, as well as smart grids and public lighting networks.

