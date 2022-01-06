French English

Paris, January 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

- 19,334 shares

- € 319,990.11

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 75

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,915 shares for € 212,702.59

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,476 shares for € 269,856.99

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidity account:

- 26,895 shares

- € 262,835.71

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 160

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 55,330 shares for € 406,240.84

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 46,543 shares for € 347,382.82

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 28,440 shares

- € 49,007.93

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June

22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.









