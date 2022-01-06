Questerre comments on trading activity

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) is issuing this press release in response to recent trading activity.

Questerre is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company’s operations and affairs that would account for the recent increase in the market price and trading volume of its common shares. Recent comments by the Government of Quebec relating to potential compensation for revoking hydrocarbon licenses in the province have been a focus for the Company’s shareholders. In October 2021, the Quebec Premier announced the intention of the Government to end production of fossil fuels. To date, the Government has not provided any further clarification on the details of this renunciation and the compensation. The Company will continue to monitor developments relating to these matters and the impact on its Quebec assets.

As previously reported in its second quarter 2021 financial report, the Company’s book costs for its Quebec assets are in excess of $100 million. The Company estimates that the registered costs associated with these operated and non-operated assets in Quebec is approximately $175 million and may not include all costs. The Company plans to update this estimate in its 2021 Annual Report. For information related to the Company’s resources in Quebec and the associated risked net present value of future net revenue, please refer to the disclosure in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 available on www.sedar.com.

