Questerre updates corporate reorganization

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today on key information related to the reorganization to spin out the Company’s Quebec assets.

As noted in the Company’s press release dated January 15, 2026, shareholders approved a special resolution to implement the reorganization. Pursuant to the reorganization, the Company’s existing Class A Common Shares (the “Common Shares”) will be exchanged for a new class of Class A Common Shares (the “New Common Shares”) and Series 2 Preferred Shares and the original Common Shares will be cancelled. For each Common Share, the shareholders will receive one (1) New Common Share and one (1) Series 2 Preferred Share. The New Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSX and Oslo Bors under the same CUSIP, 74836K100, and the same ISIN number, CA74836K1003 as the Common Shares. Excluding the ownership of the Quebec assets, the New Common Shares will possess substantively the same rights and obligations as the Common Shares. The new Series 2 Preferred Shares will be issued under the CUSIP 74836K308 and ISIN number CA74836K3082. The Series 2 Preferred Shares are not currently listed for trading. The Company is assessing options to have the Series 2 Preferred Shares listed for trading.

As detailed in the information circular dated December 12, 2025 (the “Circular”) prepared for the Special Meeting of Shareholders held on January 15, 2026, management of the Company estimates the fair market value of the Series 2 Preferred Shares is approximately C$0.01 per Series 2 Preferred Share. The Company further notes that the fair market value of the Series 2 Preferred Shares and the New Common Shares is a question of fact to be determined with regard to all the relevant circumstances and the estimate is not binding on any regulatory body.

Key dates related to the corporation reorganization are noted below:

January 15, 2026: Date of shareholder approval January 21, 2026: Last day of trading in the Common Shares, inclusive of the right to receive the Series 2 Preferred Shares January 22, 2026: Distribution Record Date (Canada) (4:30 P.M. EST) January 22, 2026: Ex-Date (Norway and Canada) January 23, 2026: Record Date (Norway) January 27, 2026: Effective Date – Series 2 Preferred Shares to be distributed and recorded in share registrar by transfer agents in Canada and Norway January 28, 2026: Estimated date of delivery in VPS to holders in Norway



Further to the details in the Circular, it is expected that the terms of the Series 2 Preferred Shares (the “Series 2 Share Terms”) will be amended prior to filing to provide for: (i) the right of the Oversight Committee to nominate a director for election by the holders of New Common Shares, in lieu of a separate class vote of the holders of Series 2 Preferred Shares to elect one (1) director of the Company; and (ii) clarify that approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange will be required for any conversion by the Company of the Series 2 Preferred Shares into New Common Shares pursuant to the terms of the Series 2 Share Terms.

In addition, further to the Company’s press release dated December 30, 2025, the Company also confirms that in connection with the selling shareholders exercise of the ‘drag along’ provisions in connection with the acquisition of Red Leaf Resources Inc. (“Red Leaf”), the exchange of Red Leaf common shares after the Distribution Record Date, will entitle the holder to one (1) Series 2 Preferred Share for each New Common Share issued to such holders.

