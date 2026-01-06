Questerre updates PX Energy transaction

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR UNITED STATES PERSONS

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) (TSX,OSE:QEC) reported today the term sheet for a 50/50 joint venture to develop Parana Xisto SA (“PX Energy”) with a local Brazilian partner has expired in accordance with its terms.

Questerre remains the 100% owner and operator of PX Energy, an oil shale production and refining company based in southern Brazil. As a result, the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter and period ending December 31, 2025, will include the full consolidation of PX Energy.

The Company further reported that production at PX Energy continues to remain above 4,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The Company anticipates total production in the fourth quarter of the year, including its production from Western Canada, is estimated to average between 6,500 and 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, reflecting continued operational momentum and stable field performance.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company. It is leveraging its expertise gained through early exposure to low permeability reservoirs to acquire significant high-quality resources. We believe we can successfully transition our energy portfolio.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

