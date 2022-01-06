Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, CANADA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2021 was $61.35, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 24.6%. This compares with the 25.1% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 13.7% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at December 31, 2021 was $44.05, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 29.4%.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.8 % Industrials 20.2 % Materials 17.7 % Consumer Discretionary 11.7 % Financials 10.6 % Energy 5.9 % Real Estate 5.5 % Communication Services 1.9 % Health Care 1.5 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.1 %

The top ten investments which comprised 36.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:



Shopify Inc. 4.6 % NVIDIA Corporation 4.5 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.2 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.7 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.6 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 % TFI International Inc. 3.4 % Apple Inc. 3.2 % WSP Global Inc. 2.9 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.9 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canadian General Investments, Limited

Jonathan A. Morgan

President and CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



