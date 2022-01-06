Peter Shaplin Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial announced today that Peter Shaplin has been promoted to Executive Vice President - Chief Operating Officer. A 20-year veteran of the commercial real estate industry, Peter most recently served as Becknell’s Executive Vice President – Operations. This promotion comes as Mark Shapland has transitioned from the COO role to President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dan Harrington.



In his new role, Peter will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Company’s real estate portfolio, including new leasing, build-to-suit projects, acquisitions and portfolio management. He will also focus on strategic planning for the future and collaborate with Becknell’s management team to establish initiatives, develop and implement plans for the operational infrastructure of systems, processes and people designed to accommodate the rapid growth objectives of the Company.

“I am pleased to announce Peter’s promotion and excited to have him succeed me as Chief Operating Officer,” said Mark Shapland, Becknell's President and Chief Executive Officer. “While Peter only joined the Company last year, his long-term relationship with Becknell and knowledge of our platform will be invaluable to the strategic direction of Becknell.”

“I am proud to be part of the Becknell team and am grateful for this opportunity to contribute to its success by focusing on identifying growth opportunities and continuing to implement strategies that will improve the overall operations of the Company,” said Peter Shaplin, Becknell’s Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to continuing to grow the Becknell brand and its best-in-class customer focused platform.”

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 195 properties totaling more than 34 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com .